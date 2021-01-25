 

Dow and The Nature Conservancy celebrate 10 years of groundbreaking collaboration to value nature in business strategy

On January 24, Dow (NYSE:DOW) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) celebrated the 10-year milestone of their unique collaboration to demonstrate the business case for valuing nature in business decisions. The guiding premise of the collaboration is built on the concept that incorporating ecosystem services can lead to better business and conservation outcomes.

“Dow’s collaboration with TNC has enabled a decade of groundbreaking work that is changing the relationship between business and nature, generating significant value and sparking lasting change,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer. “A sustainable business strategy can only be achieved by looking at how a company’s decisions affect both its bottom line and the well-being of its communities. The Nature Conservancy has been an incredible partner on this journey, and we look forward to continuing to unlock value for nature and business together.”

“A decade ago, TNC and Dow embarked on this collaboration as unlikely partners with a common goal—to demonstrate nature’s immense value to business,” said Jennifer Morris, CEO, The Nature Conservancy. “We’ve built a strong relationship grounded in science, implementing on-the-ground projects and developing new tools to drive progress. It’s been exciting to see Dow’s culture change as the company has embraced integrating nature into decision making, and we look forward to expanding our work together in the years to come.”

This work is an example of how companies and organizations from different sectors can work together to drive change and serve as a model for how other companies can incorporate nature into their business practices and increase investment in protecting nature’s valuable resources. Dow and TNC share a common commitment to science, which serves as the foundation for the work. All learnings and results are reported publicly.

During the early work of the collaboration, the teams conducted robust scientific studies at Dow sites to show that nature-based solutions can be good for business and better for nature, such as how reforestation can be a cost-effective approach for ozone control and that marshes can protect coastal assets against sea-level rise and storms.

Then, the work focused on developing and sharing the tools and methodology needed for companies to build nature into their everyday practices. The first tool to come out of the collaboration was the Ecosystem Services Identification & Inventory Tool, or ESII Tool (pronounced “easy tool”), released in 2016. The ESII Tool allows users to quickly and effectively generate information on the ecosystem service performance of a specified landscape. The tool is available for free download.

Dow Inc.