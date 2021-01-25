Today, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and the NFL revealed the celebrities, NFL Legends and current Pro Bowlers competing in the Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Presented by Verizon. Coming to fans directly on digital and social channels, EA SPORTS is delivering a transformed Pro Bowl through Madden NFL 21, meeting the next generation of NFL fans where they live online. The event will stream on the NFL YouTube , Twitter and Facebook , as well as EA Madden NFL Twitch on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5pm EST, capping a week of Pro Bowl celebrations across the NFL, which also includes a free trial* of Madden NFL 21 .

Tune in to the Pro Bowl: Madden NFL 21 Edition presented by Verizon on NFL social channels this Sunday at 5pm EST (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Presented by Verizon will feature Snoop Dogg, Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and Keyshawn Johnson competing for the AFC, while Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray and Jamal Adams will play for the NFC. The two star-studded teams, featuring 2021 Pro Bowl QBs as team leads, will play in Madden NFL 21 from their homes using the official Pro Bowl rosters with a new competitor tapping in to play each quarter. Emmy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson will host the Sunday event with popular streamers Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow and AMP also hosting live watch parties on their channels Sunday at 5pm EST. The event will reair primetime at 8pm ET on NFL Network and again at 12:30am ET.

“EA SPORTS’ commitment to help fans experience sport in new ways is realized perfectly by the transformation of this year’s Pro Bowl to the virtual field of Madden NFL,” said David Tinson, CMO, Electronic Arts. “We’re further blurring the lines between reality and the virtual worlds of our games, creating new opportunities to connect fans through the sport they love.”

“The Pro Bowl is a highly anticipated event each year for players and fans and we’re thrilled to have created an all-new virtual experience with EA SPORTS,” said Peter O'Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events. “Bringing our all-star game to a virtual stage in Madden has allowed fans to engage and enjoy the Pro Bowl, despite the unprecedented challenges of the last year. We’re excited for fans to celebrate the best players in the NFL all on one field this weekend.”