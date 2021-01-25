indie Semiconductor Appoints David J. Aldrich to its Board of Directors

indie, an Autotech semiconductor and software innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the Company has appointed David J. Aldrich to its board of directors. Aldrich currently serves as chairman of the board of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., a leading supplier of high-performance mobile communications solutions. He was Skyworks’ executive chairman from May 2016 to May 2018. Prior to his appointment as executive chairman, Aldrich served as Skyworks’ chief executive officer, a position he held since 2002, when the company was created via a merger between Alpha Industries and Conexant Systems' wireless business. Before the creation of Skyworks, Aldrich was president and CEO of Alpha Industries beginning in 2000. He joined Alpha Industries in 1995 as vice president and chief financial officer and held various management positions in the ensuing years, including president and chief operating officer. Prior to Alpha, he held senior management positions at Adams-Russell and M/A-COM.

“indie is delighted to welcome Dave Aldrich to our board of directors,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Dave is an industry veteran with extensive experience and a proven track record of success in organically growing businesses, consolidating via M&A and creating extraordinary shareholder value. His background will be invaluable to us as indie transitions to a publicly traded company and capitalizes on the enormous Autotech market opportunity.”

“I am excited to be joining indie’s board of directors at this pivotal time,” said Aldrich. “The automotive market has reached an inflection point with vehicle manufacturers requiring increased levels of semiconductor content to support advanced safety applications. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the indie team accelerate its ambitious business plans.”

Aldrich received a bachelor's of arts in political science from Providence College in 1979 and a master's in business administration from the University of Rhode Island in 1981. In 2004, he was named Ernst & Young New England Entrepreneur of the Year in the Semiconductor category. In 2014, he was named CEO of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. Aldrich is also a board member of Belden, a publicly traded provider of end-to-end signal transmission solutions, and Acacia Communications, a publicly traded provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products.