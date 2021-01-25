 

West Virginia American Water Names Michael Raymo Director of Engineering

West Virginia American Water announced today that Michael Raymo has been named Director of Engineering for the company. Raymo replaces Brett Morgan who recently retired from West Virginia American Water after nearly 35 years of dedicated service.

Raymo, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Army veteran, joins West Virginia American Water after serving in American Water’s Military Services Group for the last 10 years, most recently as the Director of Capital and Assessment Management and Regional Director of Operations. Prior to joining American Water, Raymo spent more than a decade as a project engineer with S&B Engineers and Constructors in Houston, Texas and as an Engineer Officer in the United States Army with worldwide assignments.

“We are pleased that Michael has taken on this role at West Virginia American Water, as he brings decades of experience and knowledge to this position,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “I look forward to the leadership he will bring to our team based on his demonstrated success in managing water and wastewater projects. Michael also places an emphasis on inclusion and diversity, safety and customer relations, all foundational values of our operations at West Virginia American Water.”

In his role as Director of Engineering, Raymo will lead the engineering and capital delivery for West Virginia American Water. He and his team will ensure safe and efficient construction activities such as water main replacements, water treatment plant upgrades, and support of West Virginia American Water’s professional operations.

“As the largest water and wastewater supplier in the state, West Virginia American Water is a leader in the industry and is held in high regard across American Water,” said Raymo. “It’s a privilege to join this team and lead an already stellar engineering department. Our goal is to continue the progress that’s already underway to upgrade infrastructure in West Virginia and continue to deliver safe, reliable water service to the 565,000 customers that depend on us every day.”

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 565,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

