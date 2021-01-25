 

Alex Spiro Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:15  |  41   |   |   

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (“GlassBridge” or “the Company”) (OTC: GLAE) is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Spiro is a well-known litigator who has represented an array of groundbreaking companies across the globe. A graduate of Harvard Law School, where he continues to teach, Mr. Spiro serves as an advisor and board member to both public and private companies and helps growth-stage ventures with a variety of legal and operational matters. Mr. Spiro has also served as a board member of iMedia Brands and of ARRIVE, the investment partnership between Roc Nation, GlassBridge and Primary Venture Partners.

“While markets have been hyper-focused on SPACs over the past year, the reality is that GlassBridge stands alone among potential go-public partners, with a talented management team, an innovative asset portfolio, and an advantageous structure that’s a perfect fit for partners seeking a non-traditional IPO process,” said Mr. Spiro.

GlassBridge Enterprises is a publicly traded company focused on building a diversified asset management business. Utilizing its unique platform, GlassBridge creates value through acquisition and organic growth. GlassBridge’s Private Equity and Venture Capital Business is anchored by ARRIVE, its joint venture with Roc Nation, the media and entertainment conglomerate controlled by Jay-Z. ARRIVE makes early-stage investments in emerging technology and consumer facing businesses. The Company also owns a controlling interest in Sport-BLX Inc., a revolutionary financial technology company developing a marketplace for sports assets, a disruptive force in the investment landscape.

Future partners of GlassBridge can take advantage of the Company’s distinct structural attributes to create value for stakeholders. GlassBridge’s status as a public company allows potential partners quick and streamlined access to the capital markets in an existing, fully SEC compliant vehicle with a long operating history. GlassBridge also possesses unique flexibility, is well positioned for an up-list, and can provide distinct competitive advantages to any transaction partner.

“With his deep connections and experience across numerous industries, Mr. Spiro is the perfect choice to lead our Board of Directors,” said Daniel Strauss, CEO of GlassBridge. “Alex will help guide the Company as it continues to execute strategic and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

For more information on GlassBridge, please visit the Company website at www.glassbridge.com.

GlassBridge Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alex Spiro Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (“GlassBridge” or “the Company”) (OTC: GLAE) is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Spiro is a well-known litigator who has represented an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update