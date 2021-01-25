 

PSB Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $3.3 Million, or $0.73 Per Share; Strong Mortgage Refinancing Gains Continue; Net Interest Margin Expands; Loan Growth Returns

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2020 of $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to earnings of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.6 million during the September 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.63 per share on net income of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter earnings benefitted from continued high mortgage refinance income, an improved net interest margin due to SBA Paycheck Protection Program fee accretion and lower loan loss provisions relative to prior quarters.

“Our earnings were robust for the fourth quarter despite challenges confronting us related to the pandemic. The low interest rate environment continues to fuel mortgage refinancing activity while presenting challenges with maintaining our historically strong net interest margin. However, our operations reflect a return to loan growth, which should serve to improve asset yields as our asset quality remains stable,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “This past quarter we were able to announce a strategic acquisition of Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. in the greater Milwaukee area which we anticipate will remain a growth market for our franchise. The merger, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, compliments our recent branch expansion into the region,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications increased from 44 loan accommodations with a balance of $20.1 million at September 30, 2020 to 48 loans with a balance of $22.3 million, or 2.7% of gross loans at December 31, 2020. All loans receiving deferral were for the second time or more. In the fourth quarter, the bank added a second hotel relationship with a balance of $4.3 million to impaired loans, resulting in $9.2 million of hotel loans listed as impaired. As shown in the table below, “impaired loans” increased $3.0 million, the “substandard risk” loans increased $5.5 million and “watch risk” loans decreased $10.2 million.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
($000)
Risk Rating   12/2017
   12/2018   12/2019
   03/2020
   06/2020
   09/2020
   12/2020
Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ -
Rating 2 "Minimal Risk"   76,710   85,382   57,904   59,101   72,601   56,337   61,223
Rating 3 "Average Risk"   292,496   323,627   349,002   324,378   374,709   391,195   390,191
Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk"   65,024   79,271   128,932   123,296   154,302   155,738   175,400
Rating 5 "Watch Risk"   18,049   15,551   15,933   33,999   54,522   46,603   36,379
Rating 6 "Substandard Risk"   500   489   2,568   2,732   4,545   2,162   7,617
Rating 7 "Impaired Loans"   9,952   8,707   5,518   7,811   6,130   10,164   13,153
    $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".
Includes $34.3 million of Hotels with average grade 4.80 and Restaurants of $25.3 million with average grade 3.95.

Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the bank added provisions for loan losses totaling $675,000, a decline from $1.3 million in the previous quarter and $1.8 million in the first and second quarters of 2020. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $5.6 million for the current year. Allowance for loan losses were $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $8.0 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At December 31, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.30% of gross loans, and 1.50% of proforma gross loans net of PPP loans of $102.0 million and purchased USDA guaranteed loans totaling $5.7 million.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin increased to 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.03% the prior quarter due to the accretion of net PPP fees of $492,000 as $14.9 million PPP loans were repaid by the SBA. In addition, the cost of time deposits declined 25 basis points, to 1.28% in the December 2020 quarter. “Our deposits costs have benefited from both our reduced reliance on funding from higher costing certificates of deposit and wholesale funding, and the declining interest rate environment where maturing certificates of deposit have repriced at lower rates,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At December 31, 2020, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.22% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to decline slightly with the integration of the Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, although the company announced resumption of its repurchase plan beginning January 2021.

December 31, 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and / or December 31, 2019, as applicable):

  • Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 which remains elevated to historical levels but lower than $1.8 million the previous quarter. One year earlier, gains on the sale of mortgage loans was $452,000.
  • Tangible net book value was $23.43 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share as of September 30, 2020, and $20.72 per share at December 31, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share grew 13.08%.
  • Return on shareholders’ equity was 12.59% for the quarter compared to 10.45% one quarter earlier and 11.98% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.95% the previous quarter and 1.17% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.13 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total loans receivable increased by $29.0 million, or 3.7%, to $821.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $792.0 million one quarter earlier. Offsetting this growth, SBA PPP loans decreased $14.9 million to $102.0 million at December 31, 2020 as borrower loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program. Excluding the impact of PPP loan payoffs, loan growth was driven in largely equal parts by residential first mortgages, owner occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

The bank intends to participate in the second round of PPP lending and expects to begin originating loans in the 1st Q of 2021. At December 31, 2020, the bank had net unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $2.7 million which are recorded as income when the loan is forgiven or paid off. Commercial/agricultural non-owner-occupied real estate loans represented 29.3% of gross loans at December 31, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 25.4%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.1%, residential real estate loans at 20.7%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.5% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.30% of gross loans at December 31, 2020 (1.50% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.31% of gross loans (1.53% of gross loans net of PPP loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets increased to 0.90% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.85% at September 30, 2020, and 0.55% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 primarily relates to the addition of a hotel loan relationship totaling $4.3 million which was downgraded during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.4 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.6 million in other real estate owned.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.5 million compared to $76.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $49.0 million one year earlier. Cash levels were reduced in the current quarter with the funds invested primarily into mortgage related securities and used to reduce wholesale funding. Investment securities totaled $228.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $174.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities purchased over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets increased to $1.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $460,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020, led by a $41.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits followed by an increase of $9.1 million in money market deposits. Offsetting these increases, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $12.2 million during the same time period. At December 31, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.7% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.4%, money market deposits at 23.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 versus 2.9% the prior quarter and 4.3% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the bank has experienced larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $5.0 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 to $62.0 million compared to $67.0 million at September 30, 2020, and other borrowings decreased to $12.2 million from $16.2 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $5 million in higher-cost FHLB advances during the current quarter and incurred a $125,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.0 million to $104.4 million, compared to $101.4 million at September 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, the dividend declared of $0.21 per share and other comprehensive income adjustments, including an increase in unrealized gains on securities available for sale of $533,000 during the current quarter. Tangible net book value per share increased to $23.43 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020. The bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.22% at December 31, 2020 compared to 9.17% at September 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.9 million (on net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million (on a net margin of 3.53%) for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $31.9 million compared to $31.3 million for the same period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields increased 10 basis points from 3.50% to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 13 basis points to 0.53% from 0.66% over the same period.

The increase in loan and investment yields was largely due to accretion of loan fees of $492,000 related to PPP loans that have been repaid. Loan yields increased to 4.08% during the quarter from 3.97% during the third quarter of 2020. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.28% and 4.47% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 3.28% and 3.28% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Continued recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to maintain or move reported net interest margin higher during the first half of 2021 before net margin declines as the first round PPP program fees are largely recognized.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $657,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $833,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $74,000 to $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $428,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in the March 2021 quarter.

The provision for loan losses totaled $675,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken related to the growth in the loan portfolio, specific reserves on classified assets and general reserves in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $5.6 million compared to $850,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2019. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to remain elevated but lower than recorded during 2020.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $3.0 million from $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 due in part to higher security gains and mortgage loan servicing income, partially offset by lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and remained at historically high levels as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect mortgage originations to ease in the first quarter of 2021 as the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked with seasonal factors and the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury Notes. Mortgage loan servicing income was $104,000 for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $79,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter were similar to the prior quarter at $352,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $344,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $149,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $71,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $391,000 from $301,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to rising market values increased. At December 31, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $269.0 million compared to $244.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $248.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, other noninterest income was $488,000 compared to $465,000 the prior quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest income was $11.4 million compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The one-year increase in 2020 was largely due to larger gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense was $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was higher due to higher salaries and employee benefits costs related to variable incentive compensation. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a net gain on foreclosed assets of $218,000 compared to a net loss of $36,000 one quarter earlier. Data processing and other office expenses decreased to $568,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $743,000 for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest expense was $23.7 million compared to $23.3 million one year earlier, up 1.7%.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Quarter ended
    Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:     2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
             
Interest income   $ 9,442   $ 9,155   $ 9,291   $ 9,726   $ 9,988  
Interest expense   $ 1,011   $ 1,261   $ 1,528   $ 1,935   $ 2,019  
Net interest income   $ 8,431   $ 7,894   $ 7,763   $ 7,791   $ 7,969  
Provision for loan losses   $ 675   $ 1,300   $ 1,800   $ 1,800   $ 150  
Other noninterest income   $ 2,991   $ 2,929   $ 3,138   $ 2,355   $ 1,839  
Other noninterest expense   $ 6,461   $ 6,074   $ 4,879   $ 6,330   $ 5,947  
Net income   $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610   $ 2,813  
             
Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63  
Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63  
Dividends declared per share (3)   $ 0.21   $ -   $ 0.21   $ -   $ 0.20  
Tangible net book value per share (4)   $ 23.43   $ 22.73   $ 21.97   $ 20.89   $ 20.72  
             
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     15.88 %   n/a     14.50 %   n/a     15.04 %
Average common shares outstanding     4,452,287     4,452,287     4,453,225     4,464,956     4,471,173  
             
Balance sheet - average balances:            
             
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss   $ 807,182   $ 800,611   $ 786,785   $ 705,333   $ 700,469  
Assets   $ 1,100,064   $ 1,099,402   $ 1,067,466   $ 963,191   $ 951,409  
Deposits   $ 896,427   $ 882,682   $ 855,155   $ 761,268   $ 745,455  
Stockholders' equity   $ 102,790   $ 100,436   $ 95,909   $ 94,735   $ 93,189  
             
Performance ratios:            
             
Return on average assets (1)     1.18 %   0.95 %   1.20 %   0.67 %   1.17 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)     12.59 %   10.45 %   13.38 %   6.84 %   11.98 %
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets     9.00 %   8.85 %   8.83 %   9.75 %   9.68 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.16 %   0.00 %   0.25 %   0.49 %   0.01 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %   0.67 %   0.68 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.55 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     1.30 %   1.31 %   1.13 %   1.10 %   0.97 %
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4)     8.96 %   8.50 %   5.11 %   5.24 %   5.45 %
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.22 %   3.03 %   3.09 %   3.45 %   3.53 %
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.07 %   2.84 %   2.85 %   3.20 %   3.24 %
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)     0.59 %   0.59 %   0.49 %   1.04 %   1.00 %
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue     24.06 %   24.24 %   25.25 %   19.49 %   15.55 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     55.87 %   55.41 %   44.23 %   61.59 %   59.90 %
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)     2.34 %   2.20 %   1.84 %   2.64 %   2.48 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets     9.22 %   9.17 %   8.95 %   9.59 %   9.50 %
             
Stock price information:            
             
High   $ 23.00   $ 18.80   $ 24.75   $ 28.25   $ 28.25  
Low   $ 17.20   $ 17.36   $ 18.55   $ 19.50   $ 26.00  
Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 20.57   $ 18.00   $ 18.55   $ 24.75   $ 27.50  
             
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Consolidated Statements of Income            
    Quarter Ended  
(dollars in thousands,   Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
except per share data - unaudited)     2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
             
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 8,371   $ 8,068   $ 8,175   $ 8,445   $ 8,691  
Securities:            
Taxable     542     564     622     733     768  
Tax-exempt     489     474     446     431     387  
Other interest and dividends     40     49     48     117     142  
             
Total interest and dividend income     9,442     9,155     9,291     9,726     9,988  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits     657     833     1,080     1,482     1,544  
FHLB advances     228     304     323     320     328  
Other borrowings     6     5     6     14     26  
Senior subordinated notes     29     28     28     28     29  
Junior subordinated debentures     91     91     91     91     92  
             
Total interest expense     1,011     1,261     1,528     1,935     2,019  
             
Net interest income     8,431     7,894     7,763     7,791     7,969  
Provision for loan losses     675     1,300     1,800     1,800     150  
             
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     7,756     6,594     5,963     5,991     7,819  
             
Noninterest income:            
Service fees     352     344     278     391     411  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,401     1,752     1,747     987     452  
Mortgage loan servicing, net     104     (79 )   (165 )   (23 )   57  
Investment and insurance sales commissions     391     301     259     349     301  
Net gain on sale of securities     149     38     194     123     71  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     106     108     104     104     104  
Other noninterest income     488     465     721     424     443  
             
Total noninterest income     2,991     2,929     3,138     2,355     1,839  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     4,084     3,526     2,583     3,819     3,523  
Occupancy and facilities     511     566     508     544     506  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets     (218 )   36     23     71     69  
Data processing and other office operations     568     743     675     644     739  
Advertising and promotion     172     77     94     141     182  
FDIC insurance premiums     82     87     23     -     -  
Other noninterest expenses     1,262     1,039     973     1,111     928  
             
Total noninterest expense     6,461     6,074     4,879     6,330     5,947  
             
Income before provision for income taxes     4,286     3,449     4,222     2,016     3,711  
Provision for income taxes     1,034     812     1,032     406     898  
             
Net income   $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610   $ 2,813  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63  


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets            
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements
             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets            
             
Cash and due from banks   $ 15,723   $ 13,652   $ 13,016   $ 9,665   $ 23,005  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,056     1,750     1,483     1,349     839  
Federal funds sold     21,749     61,383     45,796     37,071     25,184  
             
Cash and cash equivalents     38,528     76,785     60,295     48,085     49,028  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     228,296     193,179     178,635     171,054     174,448  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)     1,231     496     1,738     3,234     4,983  
Loans held for sale     954     903     3,755     1,394     545  
Loans receivable, net     820,956     791,951     805,243     706,584     707,651  
Accrued interest receivable     3,527     3,629     3,590     2,847     2,776  
Foreclosed assets     1,619     1,485     1,525     425     460  
Premises and equipment, net     10,920     11,061     11,067     11,098     10,457  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     1,657     1,638     1,623     1,668     1,747  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     2,283     2,283     2,283     2,283     2,073  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     17,795     17,089     16,981     16,877     16,773  
Other assets     4,189     3,784     6,611     4,330     3,952  
             
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879   $ 974,893  
             
Liabilities            
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 236,981   $ 241,947   $ 241,914   $ 158,505   $ 177,002  
Interest-bearing deposits     695,156     658,667     640,307     606,781     604,788  
             
Total deposits     932,137     900,614     882,221     765,286     781,790  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     62,000     67,000     87,000     88,682     73,496  
Other borrowings     12,239     16,216     3,941     3,504     6,131  
Senior subordinated notes     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     10,920     8,871     11,998     9,024     10,553  
             
Total liabilities     1,027,528     1,002,933     995,392     876,728     882,202  
             
Stockholders' equity            
             
Preferred stock - no par value:            
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding     -     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:            
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472 and 4,467,217 shares, respectively     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital     7,818     7,765     7,712     7,632     7,597  
Retained earnings     103,855     101,538     98,901     96,646     95,037  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     4,458     3,751     3,045     550     1,302  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326 and 1,023,581 shares, respectively     (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,507 )   (13,075 )
             
Total stockholders' equity     104,427     101,350     97,954     93,151     92,691  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879   $ 974,893  


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Consolidated Statements of Income            
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(dollars in thousands,   December   December
except per share data - unaudited)     2020     2019       2020     2019  
             
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 8,371   $ 8,691     $ 33,059   $ 34,477  
Securities:            
Taxable     542     768       2,461     2,980  
Tax-exempt     489     387       1,840     1,550  
Other interest and dividends     40     142       254     522  
             
Total interest and dividend income     9,442     9,988       37,614     39,529  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits     657     1,544       4,052     6,385  
FHLB advances     228     328       1,175     1,190  
Other borrowings     6     26       31     192  
Senior subordinated notes     29     29       113     113  
Junior subordinated debentures     91     92       364     366  
             
Total interest expense     1,011     2,019       5,735     8,246  
             
Net interest income     8,431     7,969       31,879     31,283  
Provision for loan losses     675     150       5,575     850  
             
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     7,756     7,819       26,304     30,433  
             
Noninterest income:            
Service fees     352     411       1,365     1,543  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,401     452       5,887     1,522  
Mortgage loan servicing, net     104     57       (163 )   355  
Investment and insurance sales commissions     391     301       1,300     1,220  
Net gain on sale of securities     149     71       504     210  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     106     104       422     408  
Other noninterest income     488     443       2,098     2,403  
             
Total noninterest income     2,991     1,839       11,413     7,661  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     4,084     3,523       14,012     13,645  
Occupancy and facilities     511     506       2,129     2,208  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets     (218 )   69       (88 )   80  
Data processing and other office operations     568     739       2,630     2,616  
Advertising and promotion     172     182       484     509  
FDIC insurance premiums     82     -       192     122  
Other noninterest expenses     1,262     928       4,385     4,116  
             
Total noninterest expense     6,461     5,947       23,744     23,296  
             
Income before provision for income taxes     4,286     3,711       13,973     14,798  
Provision for income taxes     1,034     898       3,284     3,551  
             
Net income   $ 3,252   $ 2,813     $ 10,689   $ 11,247  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.73   $ 0.63     $ 2.40   $ 2.51  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73   $ 0.63     $ 2.40   $ 2.51  


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
             
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)     2020     2019       2020     2019  
             
Net income   $ 3,252   $ 2,813     $ 10,689   $ 11,247  
             
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:            
             
Unrealized gain on securities available for sale     641     179       3,577     3,288  
             
Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income     (108 )   (51 )     (366 )   (152 )
             
Amortization of unrealized loss (gain) included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity     -     3       -     (3 )
             
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap     135     55       (181 )   (211 )
             
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings     38     13       126     31  
             
             
Other comprehensive income     706     199       3,156     2,953  
             
Comprehensive income   $ 3,958   $ 3,012     $ 13,845   $ 14,200  


PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)          
      Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Residential Real Estate   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
               
  One to four family   $ 125,530   $ 114,226   $ 118,049   $ 122,276   $ 121,548  
  HELOC loans     18,312     19,747     19,550     20,795     21,668  
  Residential construction & development     25,519     22,529     23,129     22,963     23,633  
  Residential vacant land     3,305     3,147     3,417     3,745     3,908  
               
  Total Residential real estate     172,666     159,649     164,145     169,779     170,757  
               
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:          
               
  Owner occupied            
  Commercial real estate     187,059     164,073     164,483     164,851     156,275  
  SBA commercial real estate     1,483     1,506     1,539     1,571     1,647  
  Agriculture real estate     4,429     4,677     4,885     5,041     5,901  
  Construction and land development     5,468     13,557     7,294     8,297     13,228  
  Commercial vacant land     2,835     2,819     2,241     1,560     929  
               
  Total Owner occupied     201,274     186,632     180,442     179,760     177,051  
               
  Non-owner occupied            
  Commercial real estate     173,953     170,847     165,099     158,634     162,118  
  One to four family residential rental     31,363     30,159     28,451     29,891     30,042  
  SBA commercial real estate     749     771     793     824     844  
  Agricultural real estate     -     -     -     -     -  
  Construction and land development     29,846     18,600     11,927     16,406     17,061  
  Commercial vacant land     8,402     8,907     10,135     13,965     14,280  
               
  Total Non-owner occupied     244,313     229,284     216,405     219,720     224,345  
               
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:          
               
  Municipal non-real estate     11,422     5,687     7,826     5,933     11,601  
  Commercial line     41,619     40,067     55,317     59,266     54,538  
  Other commercial non-real estate     52,723     58,718     69,267     70,467     65,690  
  SBA commercial non-real estate     103,871     118,668     117,436     1,453     1,733  
  Agricultural non-real estate     1,986     2,150     2,148     2,075     2,402  
               
  Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate     211,621     225,290     251,994     139,194     135,964  
               
Consumer non-real estate:          
               
  Consumer installment     3,400     3,358     3,512     3,344     3,454  
  Consumer line     353     366     243     328     1,354  
  Other consumer     143     163     160     183     189  
               
  Total Consumer non-real estate     3,896     3,887     3,915     3,855     4,997  
               
Gross loans   833,770     804,742     816,901     713,868     714,043  
               
  Net deferred loan costs     (2,140 )   (2,627 )   (2,617 )   388     326  
  Overdrafts     161     317     133     199     221  
  Allowance for loan losses     (10,835 )   (10,481 )   (9,174 )   (7,871 )   (6,939 )
               
Total loans receivable $ 820,956   $ 791,951   $ 805,243   $ 706,584   $ 707,651  


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Nonperforming Assets as of:            
    Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
             
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)   $ 2,071   $ 2,129   $ 2,964   $ 3,868   $ 3,697  
Nonaccrual restructured loans     1,064     233     244     232     499  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual     5,414     5,508     650     672     676  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     -     -     -     -     -  
             
Total nonperforming loans     8,549     7,870     3,858     4,772     4,872  
Other real estate owned     1,619     1,485     1,525     425     460  
             
Total nonperforming assets   $ 10,168   $ 9,355   $ 5,383   $ 5,197   $ 5,332  
             
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable     1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %   0.67 %   0.68 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets     0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.55 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans     126.74 %   133.18 %   237.79 %   164.94 %   142.43 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At December 31, 2020      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100  
Real estate - Hotel Restructured   4,861 $ 192
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual   895   142
       
Total listed nonperforming assets     6,856   334
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 10,168 $ 676
       
       
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at December 31, 2020 ($000s)    
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate Impaired $ 4,336 $ 233
       
       
Total listed performing, but impaired loans   $ 4,336 $ 233
Total performing, but impaired loans   $ 5,929 $ 344


PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Deposit Composition                
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2020       2020       2019  
  $ %   $ %   $ %
                 
Non-interest bearing demand $ 236,981 25.40 %   $ 241,947 26.90 %   $ 177,002 22.60 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   332,677 35.70 %     291,275 32.30 %     257,486 32.90 %
Money market deposits   222,156 23.80 %     213,057 23.70 %     183,370 23.50 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   103,064 11.10 %     103,288 11.50 %     104,455 13.40 %
                 
Total core deposits   894,878 96.00 %     849,567 94.40 %     722,313 92.40 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   23,112 2.50 %     24,669 2.70 %     25,431 3.30 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   12,153 1.30 %     14,384 1.60 %     5,457 0.70 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   1,994 0.20 %     11,994 1.30 %     28,589 3.60 %
Totals $ 932,137 100.00 %   $ 900,614 100.00 %   $ 781,790 100.00 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended December 31, 2020   Quarter ended September 30, 2020   Quarter ended December 31, 2019
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 817,875   $ 8,383 4.08 %   $ 810,232   $ 8,080 3.97 %   $ 707,336   $ 8,709 4.88 %
Taxable securities   129,832     542 1.66 %     108,241     564 2.07 %     111,697     768 2.73 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   80,619     619 3.05 %     76,168     600 3.13 %     59,511     490 3.27 %
FHLB stock   2,283     27 4.70 %     2,283     28 4.88 %     2,091     25 4.74 %
Other     27,336     13 0.19 %     58,081     21 0.14 %     29,443     117 1.58 %
                           
Total (2)     1,057,945     9,584 3.60 %     1,055,005     9,293 3.50 %     910,078     10,109 4.41 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   14,011           13,945           12,284      
Premises and equipment,                      
net     11,023           11,135           10,333      
Cash surrender value ins   17,206           17,021           16,713      
Other assets   10,572           11,917           8,868      
Allowance for loan                      
losses     (10,693 )         (9,621 )         (6,867 )    
                           
Total   $ 1,100,064     $ 1,099,402     $ 951,409      
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings and demand                      
deposits   $ 298,696   $ 65 0.09 %   $ 285,384   $ 72 0.10 %   $ 239,613   $ 307 0.51 %
Money market deposits   218,455     128 0.23 %     206,881     146 0.28 %     180,262     418 0.92 %
Time deposits   143,714     464 1.28 %     159,851     615 1.53 %     162,726     819 2.00 %
FHLB borrowings   64,283     228 1.41 %     86,565     304 1.40 %     77,920     328 1.67 %
Other borrowings   16,638     6 0.14 %     9,445     5 0.21 %     14,374     26 0.72 %
Senior sub. notes   2,500     29 4.61 %     2,500     28 4.46 %     2,500     29 4.60 %
Junior sub. debentures   7,732     91 4.68 %     7,732     91 4.68 %     7,732     92 4.72 %
                           
Total     752,018     1,011 0.53 %     758,358     1,261 0.66 %     685,127     2,019 1.17 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Demand deposits   235,562           230,566           162,854      
Other liabilities   9,694           10,042           10,239      
Stockholders' equity   102,790           100,436           93,189      
                           
Total   $ 1,100,064     $ 1,099,402     $ 951,409      
                           
Net interest income   $ 8,573       $ 8,032       $ 8,090  
Rate spread       3.07 %       2.84 %       3.24 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.22 %       3.03 %       3.53 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.            
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent            
      basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.                    


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
      Year ended December 31, 2020   Year ended December 31, 2019
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
   Loans (1)(2) $ 784,126   $ 33,111 4.22 %   $ 685,279   $ 34,533 5.04 %
   Taxable securities   112,200     2,461 2.19 %     107,801     2,980 2.76 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   73,490     2,329 3.17 %     61,482     1,962 3.19 %
   FHLB stock   2,243     106 4.73 %     1,918     104 5.42 %
   Other     43,593     148 0.34 %     21,253     418 1.97 %
                   
   Total (2)     1,015,652     38,155 3.76 %     877,733     39,997 4.56 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:              
   Cash and due from banks   12,592           11,644      
   Premises and equipment,              
      net     11,013           10,318      
   Cash surrender value ins   16,990           16,558      
   Other assets   10,484           8,738      
   Allowance for loan              
      losses     (8,990 )         (6,605 )    
                   
   Total   $ 1,057,741     $ 918,386      
                   
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
   Savings and demand              
      deposits   $ 277,014   $ 594 0.21 %   $ 243,035   $ 1,588 0.65 %
   Money market deposits   202,666     860 0.42 %     163,061     1,541 0.95 %
   Time deposits   158,030     2,598 1.64 %     168,624     3,256 1.93 %
   FHLB borrowings   80,462     1,175 1.46 %     67,207     1,190 1.77 %
   Other borrowings   9,602     31 0.32 %     19,628     192 0.98 %
   Senior sub. notes   2,500     113 4.52 %     2,500     113 4.52 %
   Junior sub. debentures   7,732     364 4.71 %     7,732     366 4.73 %
                   
   Total     738,006     5,735 0.78 %     671,787     8,246 1.23 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits   211,155           148,746      
   Other liabilities   9,925           9,810      
   Stockholders' equity   98,655           88,043      
                   
   Total   $ 1,057,741     $ 918,386      
                   
Net interest income   $ 32,420       $ 31,751  
Rate spread       2.98 %       3.33 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.19 %       3.62 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
      basis using a tax rate of 21%.            


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


PSB Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $3.3 Million, or $0.73 Per Share; Strong Mortgage Refinancing Gains Continue; Net Interest Margin Expands; Loan Growth Returns WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2020 of $0.73 …

