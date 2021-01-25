Bonum Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

25 January 2021 at 4:00 PM

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings. The agency revised the bank’s outlook from negative to stable.



“S&P Global Ratings acknowledges that the Finnish economy has managed COVID-19 related challenges better than expected outperforming many European countries. The stable outlook reflects S&P’s view on POP Bank Group’s resilience to the current downturn”, says CEO Pekka Lemettinen of POP Bank Centre coop.