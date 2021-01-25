 

Bonum Bank Plc Bonum Bank Plc’s credit ratings are affirmed, and the outlook is revised to stable

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Bonum Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
25 January 2021 at 4:00 PM

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings. The agency revised the bank’s outlook from negative to stable.

“S&P Global Ratings acknowledges that the Finnish economy has managed COVID-19 related challenges better than expected outperforming many European countries. The stable outlook reflects S&P’s view on POP Bank Group’s resilience to the current downturn”, says CEO Pekka Lemettinen of POP Bank Centre coop.

The Bonum Bank’s S&P Credit Ratings update can be found as an attachment and it is published in www.poppankki.fi.

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop. Bonum Bank Plc is the sole issuer of senior bonds within the Amalgamation of POP Banks to wholesale capital markets.

Further Information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Centre coop
Tel: +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc
Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.poppankki.fi

Attachment




