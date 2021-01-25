 

Neuropathix, Inc. CEO Recaps 2020 Advances and Potential Ahead

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. (“Neuropathix” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today that it has issued a letter to its shareholders providing commentary on the Company’s recent initiatives and corporate updates.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dean Petkanas, commented:

“As we exited 2019, going into 2020, we had attained significant preclinical milestones in further validating our novel and lead therapeutic compound KLS-13019 for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and our patented active ingredient, Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine (LEA) for use in our trademarked topical skin care product Atopidine. Today we believe, more than ever before, that our Company has positioned our lead therapeutic compound KLS-13019 as a very viable candidate for a future human clinical trial program for the treatment of CIPN.

To date there has been and continues to be no FDA-approved drug to treat CIPN and there remains a continued use model for oxycontin and oxycodone to try and treat neuropathic pain. And what remains, regardless of any upside from the use of opioids is the constant threat of a drug abuse model that has only been exacerbated by the negative multiplier effect of SARS-CoV-2, better known as COVID-19.

Moreover, our studies indicate that there is a rationale for KLS-13019 as a dual acting monotherapeutic for use in the CIPN model. We are seeing activity in sodium / calcium regulation for mitochondria dysfunction and receptor activity at the inflammasome. A target involved here in the CIPN model is NLRP3, which is currently the subject of recent big pharmaceutical interest and activity, as well as investment interest from some of Wall Street’s top investment banks. We believe we have uncovered a significant pathway within the peripheral nervous system (PNS) that makes us and KLS-13019 unique to others and their drug candidates who are also focused on NLRP3.

While 2020 was a very challenging year, we nevertheless made our way toward strengthening our foundation and purpose. We are excited for the 2021 campaign and our drive to move KLS-13019 into FDA human clinical trials.”

Highlights of the letter include:

  • Neuropathix uncovering the full potential and mechanism of action to the cache of KLS-13019’s competencies as a potent neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, non-opioid pain management compound and treatment for CIPN.
