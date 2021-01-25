Usio Enters into Exclusive Contract with Leading Crypto Brokerage - Voyager Digital Holdings

Fast Growing Crypto Currency Firm Partners with Usio to Power its ACH Electronic Payments Needs

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that its strategic partnership with leading crypto currency broker Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC (“Voyager”) has been renewed and expanded wherein Usio will now become Voyager’s exclusive provider of ACH payment solutions.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Voyager, which was initially signed in 2018. We are also extremely excited to have been chosen as the exclusive provider of their ACH electronic payment needs. Over the past few years we have supported Voyager’s meteoric growth with a wide breadth of payment facilitation technology that enables them to provide their clients both the flexibility and extended capabilities that can make transactions within the crypto-asset trading framework seamless and transparent. The exciting and fast-growing crypto markets represent a tremendous growth opportunity where our increasing expertise and comprehensive electronic payment solutions are proving to be of great value to this rapidly emerging market. Due to the strong interest in the cryptocurrency markets, our activity with Voyager is quickly on the rise, and we look forward to supporting what they expect to be another year of strong growth.”