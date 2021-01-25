Usio Enters into Exclusive Contract with Leading Crypto Brokerage - Voyager Digital Holdings
Fast Growing Crypto Currency Firm Partners with Usio to Power its ACH Electronic Payments Needs
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that its strategic partnership with leading crypto currency broker Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC (“Voyager”) has been renewed and expanded wherein Usio will now become Voyager’s exclusive provider of ACH payment solutions.
Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Voyager, which was initially signed in 2018. We are also extremely excited to have been chosen as the exclusive provider of their ACH electronic payment needs. Over the past few years we have supported Voyager’s meteoric growth with a wide breadth of payment facilitation technology that enables them to provide their clients both the flexibility and extended capabilities that can make transactions within the crypto-asset trading framework seamless and transparent. The exciting and fast-growing crypto markets represent a tremendous growth opportunity where our increasing expertise and comprehensive electronic payment solutions are proving to be of great value to this rapidly emerging market. Due to the strong interest in the cryptocurrency markets, our activity with Voyager is quickly on the rise, and we look forward to supporting what they expect to be another year of strong growth.”
Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager, noted, “Since the beginning, our partnership with Usio has been beneficial for both of us. Given our exponential growth, we’re glad we selected a company with a complete range of products and services we can access. Our development team is also very happy with the knowledge and responsiveness of the Usio staff. Voyager continues to grow and we rely on great partnerships such as Usio to provide us with the technology and scalability we can be confident in as we expand.”
About Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC
Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC, an operating subsidiary of Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen. https://www.investvoyager.com
