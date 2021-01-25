 

D-BOX Technologies to Refile its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 15:09  |  36   |   |   

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO, the “Corporation”), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, announces it will refile its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2020 (the “Q2 2021 Financial Statements”), as they are being amended to reflect certain adjustments resulting from the reversal of a $414,000 restructuring provision previously taken which is no longer required. The Q2 2021 Financial Statements were reviewed by the Corporation’s auditors. The impact of the aforementioned amendment to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements is as follows:

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

  As Amended As Previously
Reported 		As
Amended 		As Previously
Reported
Quarters and six-month periods ended September 30
[in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per-share amounts] 		Second
Quarter
2020
$ 		Second
Quarter
2020
$ 		Six Months
2020
$ 		Six Months
2020
$
Other expenses        
Selling and marketing 489 903 1,075 1,489
Total other expenses 1,314 1,728 3,094 3,508
Loss before financial expenses (income) and income taxes (443) (857) (1,316) (1,730)
Loss before income taxes (541) (955) (1,507) (1,921)
Net loss (540) (954) (1,506) (1,920)
Comprehensive loss (494) (908) (1,291) (1,705)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.003) (0.005) (0.009) (0.010)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Six-month periods ended September 30, 2020
[in thousands of Canadian dollars] 		As Amended
Deficit
$ 		As Previously
Reported
Deficit
$ 		As Amended
Total
$ 		As Previously
Reported
Total
$
Net loss (1,506) (1,920) (1,506) (1,920)
Comprehensive loss (1,506) (1,920) (1,291) (1,705)
Balance as at September 30, 2020 (51,477) (51,891) 13,136 12,722

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  As Amended As Previously Reported
As at
[in thousands of Canadian dollars] 		September 30, 2020
$ 		September 30, 2020
$
Current liabilities    
Account payable and accrued liabilities 2,984 3,398
Total current liabilities 7,527 7,941
Total liabilities 10,213 10,627
Equity    
Deficit (51,477) (51,891)
Total equity 13,136 12,722

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

  As Amended As Previously Reported
Six-month period ended September 30 
[in thousands of Canadian dollars] 		2020 
$ 		2020 
$
Operating activities    
Net losses (1,506) (1,920)
Cash flows (used in) provided by operations before changes in working capital items (1,893) (2,307)
Changes in working capital items:    
Account payable and accrued liabilities (1,488) (1,074)
Total changes in working capital items 2,137 2,551

The Corporation will also refile its amended management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Please refer to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A that will be refiled on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available for review.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, haptic and immersive entertainment experiences by providing feedback to the whole body and sparking the imagination through motion. Haptic essentially allows to feel sensations that would be felt if the body was interacting directly with physical objects. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit d-box.com.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to changes to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A figures and refiling of the Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur and the readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The Corporation considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond its control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation. For additional information with respect to these risks and other factors, see the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with on the Corporations’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Montpetit
Chief Financial Officer
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
450 442-3003, ext. 296
dmontpetit@d-box.com 		Steve Li
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
450 442-3003, ext. 403
sli@d-box.com

D-Box Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-BOX Technologies to Refile its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO, the “Corporation”), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, announces it will refile its unaudited interim condensed consolidated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 30 million in the chemical recycling company Pryme
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
D-BOX Technologies and Audiokinetic join forces to bring the D-BOX immersive gaming experience to Wwise users
07.01.21
D-BOX Technologies continues to address the video gaming market by collaborating with 5 Quebec gaming studios