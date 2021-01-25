Sage report finds businesses’ response to COVID-19 a catalyst for driving increased HR value

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sag e (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today released the first in a new series of reports sharing how recent events have impacted the role, expectations, and perceptions of HR and People leaders. The “ HR in the moment: Changing expectations and perceptions of HR ” report, which spoke to more than 1500 global HR leaders, business executives and employees, found that 87% of c-suite executives say the pandemic has accelerated changes in HR, with the function having greater influence. Further to that, 72% of HR leaders say the crisis has increased their value and wider understanding of their role across the business, while 59% feel they are now playing a more influential role in the company.

C-suite and employees perceive that HR has become more visible as a result of the pandemic, playing a vital role in driving change, enabling remote working, and supporting well-being

Recent events have placed huge pressure on companies and business leaders to pivot and adapt to rapidly changing priorities as a result of the ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic—and HR and People leaders have been at the forefront of this transformation. In this research report, Sage uncovered how HR leaders have fared—and compared these opinions with those of the c-suite and employees. Sage also examined how the role of technology, changing skillsets, and priorities have shifted for HR leaders. The result is a contemporary, 360-degree view of HR in today’s rapidly changing world of work.

Research findings: How has HR fared?

HR and People leaders have become more visible and influential in organizations as a result of the pandemic—but this has come at the expense of bigger workloads. 65% of HR leaders said their teams have had a leading role to play in organizations’ response to the pandemic, driving change, enabling remote working, and supporting well-being. However, 60% also experienced an increase in both admin and strategic tasks, as a consequence of the new HR agenda.

73% of HR leaders say the crisis has helped them demonstrate their value and increased understanding of HR’s role, as HR and People teams around the globe stepped up, leaned in, and seized the opportunity to be more flexible, responsive, and build more resilient and agile organizations as a result.

The view from the c-suite

The hard work and greater influence of HR teams have clearly been recognized by the c-suite. 58% of c-suite executives believe they have developed more appreciation for HR during the pandemic. This is vital, considering 84% of HR leaders feel that others in the organization were previously unclear on the value HR teams brought.