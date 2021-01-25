HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Financial Division

HUMBL Financial is joined by the former CEO of Coinbook, Calvin Weight, as well as, Jacob Davis, as Sr. VP, Blockchain and Algorithm Technologies, and Jane Edmondson, CEO of EQM Indexes as a Strategic Advisor.

San Diego, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the launch of its new division HUMBL Financial. The mission of HUMBL Financial is to provide customers, merchants and institutions with simple, blockchain-based financial services and partners through the HUMBL Platform.

HUMBL Financial will soon offer trusted, third party financial services in areas like investments, credit card services and lending. HUMBL Financial is focused first on the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global trading market for blockchain technologies.

“We researched the way the ANT Financial platform rolled out thousands of products across the AliPay user base, delivering their customers the access to the best financial services and offers,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “We are certain that we can do the same thing here, alongside our own branded HUMBL Financial product lines.”

The HUMBL Financial division will launch first from its Singapore offices to a number of countries, by providing blockchain indexes, proprietary trading algorithms and financial services for the new digital asset trading markets. The first services offered by HUMBL Financial will be the BLOCK Indexes and the BLOCK Exchange Traded Indexes (ETXs).

The BLOCK ETX services comprise over 17,250 lines of proprietary code and are architected across index, active and thematic strategies. These are being marketed as BLOCK 3, BLOCK 5, BLOCK 10, BLOCK Government, BLOCK Platform, BLOCK Global Enterprise, BLOCK RSI Fractals, BLOCK MACD & VI, and BLOCK Oscillators.

HUMBL Financial is also open to licensing of the BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK Exchange Traded Index products to US or global institutions and exchanges that may want to expand their digital asset or multi-asset strategy offerings through BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK ETXs.

These services are not intended to be investment services or advice but, rather, are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven software services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own digital asset exchange accounts.

These services are not being offered or marketed to customers in the United States, and are not to be used as investment advice. Trading or investing in financial instruments, digital assets or commodities is risky and can result in the losses equal to or greater than your initial deposit.