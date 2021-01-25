Monaker Group Announces Launch of NextTrip Business, the Company’s Corporate Travel and Expense Management SaaS Solution

The proprietary NextTrip Business was designed by Monaker using feedback from small to medium-sized business owners specifying the features that are important to them in managing travel. The result is an affordable, robust travel and expense management solution with features previously only available on enterprise level platforms.

WESTON, FL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (‘Monaker’ or the ‘Company’), a technology solutions company, today announced the launch of NextTrip Business, its corporate travel and expense management SaaS solution. The subscription-based software solution helps companies track and control travel expenditures while offering employees a single platform on which to book flights, accommodations, and transportation reservations.

The NextTrip Business platform offers users access to Monaker Group’s 3.4 million instantly confirmed Alternative Lodging Accommodations, an increasingly popular booking option. NextTrip Business features one of the largest inventories of flights, accommodations, alternative lodging, and car rentals with aggressively negotiated rates where available. Organizations can customize travel spend policies to stay on budget, pre-approve costs and streamline expense reports. Three subscription tiers offer increasing levels of savings and functionality.

“Throughout the pandemic, Monaker Group has focused its efforts on developing a corporate travel management solution that provides small to medium-sized businesses with robust features that are traditionally available only on costly enterprise platforms,” said Tim Sikora, Chief Operations, and Information Officer for NextTrip. “As business travel resumes, companies will focus on customizing and managing their travel expenses. NextTrip Business is designed to fulfill those needs and capitalize on increased scrutiny of travel and related expenses.”

A NextTrip Business mobile application, developed for both the iOS and Android operating systems, is expected to launch this Spring, and will allow users to book/manage travel and track expenses on mobile devices. Additionally, subscribers can obtain personalized, relevant content about their trips, including points of interest and the ability to book restaurants, attractions, and ride-sharing services. Integration with QuickBooks will also be introduced soon. For more information on the NextTrip corporate travel and expense management solution, including a demo, please visit www.nexttrip.com