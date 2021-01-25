Americans’ Need for Tax Expertise and Help Grows with New Tax Changes and More Uncertainty Due to COVID-19

H&R Block Provides Answers and Several Safe Options as People Prepare to File Their Taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has changed nearly every American’s life, and how people prepare to file taxes this year is no exception as they navigate uncertainties including – with many receiving unemployment for the first time, working from home, receiving or having unclaimed stimulus payments, and changes to charitable deductions, 401(k) withdrawals, and more. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has many safe options for filing taxes this year that blend convenient virtual services backed by its human advantage of thousands of expert tax pros in communities all across the country. People can be more confident about their finances and get answers to pandemic-related tax questions when they work with Block to get every credit and deduction they deserve.



"With so much change created by the pandemic, we are already receiving a lot of questions from customers – uncertainty is high. And, at a time when too many people are struggling financially, the stakes couldn’t be higher for getting taxes done early and correctly this year,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “We have many ways people can easily and safely work with us. Whether they prepare their own taxes or have us do it for them, clients can access the much-needed expert tax help from H&R Block anywhere.”