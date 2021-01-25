 

Americans’ Need for Tax Expertise and Help Grows with New Tax Changes and More Uncertainty Due to COVID-19

H&R Block Provides Answers and Several Safe Options as People Prepare to File Their Taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has changed nearly every American’s life, and how people prepare to file taxes this year is no exception as they navigate uncertainties including – with many receiving unemployment for the first time, working from home, receiving or having unclaimed stimulus payments, and changes to charitable deductions, 401(k) withdrawals, and more. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has many safe options for filing taxes this year that blend convenient virtual services backed by its human advantage of thousands of expert tax pros in communities all across the country. People can be more confident about their finances and get answers to pandemic-related tax questions when they work with Block to get every credit and deduction they deserve. 

"With so much change created by the pandemic, we are already receiving a lot of questions from customers – uncertainty is high. And, at a time when too many people are struggling financially, the stakes couldn’t be higher for getting taxes done early and correctly this year,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “We have many ways people can easily and safely work with us. Whether they prepare their own taxes or have us do it for them, clients can access the much-needed expert tax help from H&R Block anywhere.” 

File with H&R Block virtually, at a tax office – or both  
Whether customers work with a tax pro virtually or in an office, they benefit from the experience of H&R Block’s tax experts. And, a customer can choose many different ways to interact with us. For example, customers can drop off documents at an office and later sign the return online from home, or start taxes online themselves, and then send the return to a tax expert for a full review.  

For in-person services, H&R Block has safety measures in place for customers and associates, including deep cleaning offices, frequently disinfecting high-touch areas, social distancing, plexiglass dividers, and drop-off services. Those who are high risk and need to take additional COVID-19 precautions, can request an after-hours appointment.  

Get the maximum credits, deductions, and stimulus payments
H&R Block tax pros can help people claim every credit and deduction they deserve, including any possible additional unclaimed or incorrect stimulus payments when filing a 2020 tax return. For those who did not receive a stimulus payment, believe they did not receive their full stimulus payment amount, or had changes in their circumstances, such as the birth of a baby, a Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed when 2020 taxes are filed this year. 

Get started with 2020 taxes by visiting hrblock.com

About H&R Block  
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter. 

