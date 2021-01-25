Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Nancy McDonnell has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Head of Treasury Services. In this role, Ms. McDonnell will lead all aspects of Texas Capital Bank’s treasury and liquidity businesses. Ms. McDonnell brings three decades of senior leadership experience, having served as Global Head of Commercial Banking Treasury & Security Services and other senior client roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. until she retired in 2020. She brings a diverse and well-rounded skill set and subject matter expertise that will support Texas Capital Bank in managing top client and prospect opportunities, training treasury management officers and bolstering an innovative, solutions-focused organization.

Tim Storms has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Head of Risk Transformation. Mr. Storms will provide strategic support to our risk management team including John Turpen, Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Storms worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its predecessor firms for nearly 38 years, serving as Chief Credit Officer of Commercial Banking and most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer of Commercial Banking’s Real Estate businesses, until he retired in 2019. In his new role, Mr. Storms will be focused on maintaining an effective control environment for all Texas Capital Bank risk while reinforcing strong practices and discipline across the organization.

Both Ms. McDonnell and Mr. Storms will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank.

“I am pleased to welcome two strong executives, of impeccable character, each of whom brings decades of experience and records of demonstrated success across global platforms,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank. “I am confident that we will benefit from their expertise and leadership as we begin our deep dive into Texas Capital Bank’s operations and identify our most significant opportunities in this next chapter for the Company. We are all energized and are ready to learn more about this organization and begin building a strategy that will achieve our long-term goal of returning the Company to strong, predictable earnings growth and driving shareholder value while delivering an enhanced experience to our clients.”