Gevo, Inc. Announces Closing of $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

After deducting placement agent’s fees, advisory fees and other offering expenses payable by Gevo, Gevo received net proceeds of approximately $321.7 million. Gevo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund capital projects, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by Gevo pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252229), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 19, 2021 and automatically became effective under SEC rules. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares being offered was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by telephone at 646-975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Gevo

Gevo has a mission to transform renewable energy into low carbon transportation fuels. This next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.