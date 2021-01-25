 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Unveils Anticipated New Products in U.S. and Europe at 2021 Focus Virtual Kickoff Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021   

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has launched several new products in the U.S. and Europe as part of the Company’s 2021 Focus Virtual Kickoff Event. These newly launched products include the Company’s cannabigerol (CBG) tincture in the U.S. and a brand new Green Hemp (cannabidiol) CBD Oil in Europe

“Cannabis continues to grow in global acceptance and the future of the industry is going to lie with those who understand the potential benefits of the entire hemp plant in addition to CBD. That’s why we’re looking forward to sharing these new products with consumers in the U.S. and Europe as we extract the nutrients straight from the hemp plant and deliver it to homes around the world,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We have received a very positive response to our CBG product from the European market and are confident consumers in the U.S. will love it as well.”

In December 2020, the Company received a warm welcome into the European CBG market. In the U.S., Kannaway has officially launched its Pure CBG tincture. Each one-ounce bottle of the tincture infuses 1,000 mg of CBG isolate into multi-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for increased absorption. 

Kannaway's Green Hemp Oil, now available to consumers in Europe, combines organic hemp seed oil with raw hemp oil to bring the nutrition of broad-spectrum cannabinoids as they are found in a live hemp plant right to your home. Each one-ounce bottle contains 500 mg of CBD and its acidic precursor CBDA.

To learn more about these products and/or purchase them, please visit https://kannaway.com/shop.html.

About Kannaway

Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy. 

