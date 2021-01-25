Virtu Analytics Launches Open Intell and Open Python Utilities to Facilitate and Accelerate Buy-Side Data-Driven Decision-Making

Virtu’s Open Intell and Open Python offer flexible programing support and leverage a unified framework of web-based technologies that enable buy-side clients to transform their data into dynamic and meaningful strategic choices in areas such as trading strategy selection, cost attribution and counterparty evaluation. In addition, Open Intell and Open Python help subscribers manage infrastructure costs related to technology and in-house data science staffing needs while mitigating the risks associated with limited scope and stale or immature data analysis processes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of execution services, trade analytics and reporting, announced today that Virtu Analytics has launched its Open Intell and Open Python big data analytics utilities.

Open Intell and Open Python were created in response to global client demand following the firm’s Everyone Can Code Python webinar series, launched in 2020. Subscribers select their desired level of support to create their own custom data-driven intelligence ecosystem:

Open Intell: Outsource the systematic and programmatic retrieval and enrichment of big data to Virtu’s global and multi-asset Data Analytics specialists. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for machine learning and artificial intelligence and combined with Virtu’s Open Technology APIs 1 to help clients quickly gain meaningful insights.

Outsource the systematic and programmatic retrieval and enrichment of big data to Virtu’s global and multi-asset Data Analytics specialists. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for machine learning and artificial intelligence and combined with Virtu’s Open Technology APIs to help clients quickly gain meaningful insights. Open Python: The self-serve option is designed for clients without in-house and data engineering capabilities. Powered by AWS and combined with Virtu’s Open Technology APIs1 to help derive meaningful insights from data. Virtu’s Data Analytics specialists are available to support Open Python subscribers on demand.

1Open Technology APIs: Virtu’s data-as-a-service platform features a growing catalogue of clean and normalized market and trade data application programming interfaces (APIs) from a global and trusted provider with over 30 years of Data Analytics experience.

“Over the next one to three years, integrated access and directed machine learning and artificial intelligence will be key drivers in Transaction Cost Analytics (TCA),” said Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Services and Coverage. “Not all organizations have the resources to build-out and maintain entire data science teams—and this is where the concept of outsourcing with an experienced and trusted partner really makes sense—our global team of data analysis experts can act as an extension of a client’s internal trading desk/TCA group. When integrated with Virtu’s Open Technology infrastructure, the Open Intell and Open Python utilities can help clients with data maturity and management practices alongside Virtu’s existing benchmarking and market impact modeling capabilities.”

Virtu’s Open Intell and Open Python utilities are available to new and existing Analytics subscribers and is managed by Virtu’s broker-neutral Workflow Technology and Trade Analytics, Data and Reporting division. Virtu’s Analytics client support teams will assist in the initial onboarding process to AWS and provide support for any programming questions that customers may have throughout the process.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.