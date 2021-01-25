 

Buccaneer Gold Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Stock Symbol “BUCK”

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buccaneer Gold Corp. (CSE: BUCK) (“Buccaneer” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the stock symbol “BUCK”.

Mr. Richard Smith, President and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to be trading publicly on the CSE and expect to systematically explore our silica property. We are excited to present the Company to a broader investment community and welcome all new investors to the Company, as we remain earnestly committed to exploring our property, towards the goal of silica production.”

About the Massey Silica Property

The Massey Silica Property (the “Property”) is located approximately 7km north of Massey, Ontario within the Southern Province of the Canadian Shield, and was originally acquired to cover a northwest-trending silica-rich zone that has the potential to be of economic interest as a source of silica for metallurgical operations and other industrial uses. The Company has a 65% undivided interest in the Massey Silica Property, with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property from Bear Creek Gold Ltd. Buccaneer intends to continue to evaluate the Property with more exploration in 2021.

Qualified Person

Brad Leonard, M.Sc., P.Geo and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

About Buccaneer Gold Corp.

Buccaneer Gold Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its Massey Silica Property, covering approximately 128 hectares near Sudbury, ON, approximately 7 km north of Massey, ON. 

For more information, please contact:

Richard Smith, President and CEO
T: 416.890.1232
E: info@buccaneer.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company’s Filing Statement dated January 25, 2021 as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Disclaimer

