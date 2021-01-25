 

Capital Product Partners L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on January 29, 2021, CPLP will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

On the same day, Friday, January 29, 2021, CPLP will host an interactive conference call at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Capital Product Partners."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 5, 2021, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 69648481#

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Capital Product Partners website, www.capitalpplp.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 neo panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: www.capitalpplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.




