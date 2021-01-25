 

Harvard spin-off CELLVIE closes $5M seed round in pursuit of a new treatment modality: therapeutic mitochondria transfer

Harvard spin-off CELLVIE closes $5M seed round in pursuit of a new treatment modality: therapeutic mitochondria transfer

Harvard spin-off CELLVIE closes $5M seed round in pursuit of a new treatment modality: therapeutic mitochondria transfer
  • $5M financing round led by Kizoo Technology Capital
     
  • Fresh capital to be employed for productization, to prepare a clinical trial in organ transplantation and to expand cellvie's pipeline into rejuvenation therapies
     
  • Promising initial clinical data generated at Boston Children's Hospital to be published in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery
Zurich/Switzerland and Houston/USA, January 25, 2021: cellvie Inc., the leader in Therapeutic Mitochondria Transfer (TMT) and a Harvard University spin-off, closes a $5M round to advance its product pipeline, including a first application in rejuvenation.

Mitochondria are intimately tied to the origin of complex life, the energy of the young and the decline of the old. They are the powerhouses of the cell, generating most of the cellular energy and operate as critical intra-cellular communication nodes. Mitochondria dysfunction has been tied to a host of diseases, ranging from neurodegenerative ailments such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, over heart attacks and strokes, to age-related degeneration.

"But treating mitochondria has proven to be an arduous challenge" said Dr. James McCully, a founder of cellvie and Associate Professor of Surgery at Boston's Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School where he pioneered the therapeutic use of mitochondria. "That is why we turned to introducing healthy, viable mitochondria into cells where these organelles are impaired. To great effect. We can sustainably reinvigorate cells' failing energy metabolism."

The potential of Therapeutic Mitochondria Transfer was recently demonstrated in a clinical investigation at Boston Children's Hospital. Pediatric patients on heart-lung-support after suffering a cardiogenic shock, received the treatment to revitalize their heart muscle. 80% of these children experienced myocardial recovery, which compares to an expected 29%, as reported in a publication forthcoming in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.

