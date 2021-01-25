 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2021 / 15:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG109

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Subscription Rights in settlement of a Forward Purchase of Subscription Rights with ISIN DE000TUAG109 regarding TUI AG Ordinary Shares (DE000TUAG000) dated 11 January 2021 and amended on 15 January 2021. Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.6235 EUR 78318355.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6235 EUR 78318355.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-19; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64327  25.01.2021 

