 

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Green Financing Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021   

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced today that Trinity Industries Leasing Company (“TILC”) has issued the release of its Green Financing Framework, supported by a second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a globally-recognized provider of ESG research, ratings and data.

“As part of our commitment to sustainability, Trinity takes our commitment to reducing our environmental impact seriously as a company and as an industry,” said Jean Savage, Chief Executive Officer and President at Trinity Industries. “TILC’s Green Financing Framework is an important step to contributing to a more resource-efficient economy, embedding climate change mitigation into our business strategy, and better facilitating our customers’ alignment in confronting these growing challenges.”

The Green Financing Framework enables TILC to issue green financing instruments, including green non-recourse ABS bonds and green loans, supported by green eligible assets. TILC will manage and report on eligible projects and assets, in line with the Green Bond Principles, 2018 and the Green Loan Principles, 2020. Under the newly issued framework, currently eight of TILC’s outstanding debt financings, representing over $4 billion of railcar-related debt, meet the criteria and qualify for the Green Financing designation. Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Trinity’s Green Structuring Advisor and will continue to support Trinity as a long-term partner in its sustainable finance efforts.

“TILC has been a pioneer in developing the railcar asset-backed securitization market since 2001, and we are pleased to, once again, be leading the charge for the North American railcar industry as the first railcar lessor to publish a Green Financing Framework for railcar assets,” said Eric Marchetto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Railcars are a sustainable mode of transportation and play an important role in the industrial supply chain by transporting our country’s most important products across the North American continent in an environmentally-friendly manner. We are proud of the role that Trinity’s railcars play in lowering the overall environmental footprint of the transportation industry.”

