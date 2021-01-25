Growth-by-acquisition strategy focuses on company with sales of more than 7 million for 2021.

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS (“the Group”) today announced to acquire profitable company named Trinity Automotive Industrial Limited (“the Trinity”) with USD$20Million in annual revenue.



On 15th January 2021, the Company signed the contract to complete the merger and reorganization. According to the agreement, 100% shares of the Trinity shall be exchange for common stock of the Group. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to the Group generated approximately 7 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in next fiscal year ending December 2021.