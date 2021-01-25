 

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Appoints Meena Krishnan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Meena Krishnan was appointed to the Company’s board of directors on January 21, 2021, effective immediately. She has also been appointed as a director of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FVCbank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005514/en/

Meena Krishnan (Photo: Business Wire)

Meena Krishnan (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Krishnan brings a wealth of knowledge to support FVCbank’s vision and will provide valuable contributions to the board in alignment with industry leadership and community support. Ms. Krishnan has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Inoventures, LLC, since 2014. Inoventures, LLC is a national award-winning business analytics firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia that assists government and commercial customers with big data, software, system integration, and cloud migration services. Since 2018, Ms. Krishnan has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of SciMetrika, LLC, a health information technology company that is a subsidiary of Inoventures, LLC. Prior to founding Inoventures, LLC and SciMetrika, LLC, Ms. Krishnan was Vice President of Strategic Programs for INDUS Corporation, an information technology and services company, and, prior to that, was a Senior Leader at Verizon Business. Ms. Krishnan is also Founder and Chairman of Save a Child Now, a charitable organization that serves poor and underprivileged children in Virginia and in India. Ms. Krishnan is on the boards of several leadership organizations. “I am excited to serve as part of the FVCbank board as I find the leadership team and the board to be extremely synergistic and I look forward to bringing my background and knowledge to support the bank’s exciting growth ahead,” said Ms. Krishnan.

“FVCbank is pleased to have an individual of Meena’s caliber join our Board of Directors. Her expertise and deep contacts in government contracting complement our strategic focus in this sector. Further, her community involvement and professional leadership will be invaluable in helping FVCbank grow and achieve further success in the future,” said David W. Pijor, Chairman and CEO.

About FVCBankcorp, Inc.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.82 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

For more information on the Company’s selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

FVCBankcorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Appoints Meena Krishnan to Board of Directors FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Meena Krishnan was appointed to the Company’s board of directors on January 21, 2021, effective immediately. She has also been appointed as a director of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
FVCBankcorp Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program
21.01.21
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020