 

Spirit Airlines and Mastercard Present Brett Young’s ‘Live from the Runway’ Virtual Concert Celebrating New Free Spirit Loyalty Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 15:40  |  38   |   |   

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum performer Brett Young will “Catch” an unforgettable flight to Florida as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Mastercard announced plans today to celebrate the launch of the all-new Free Spirit loyalty program and Free Spirit Mastercard with Brett Young: Live from the Runway. Young’s performance will be the first-ever concert streamed worldwide from the runway of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport—with planes speeding past as fast as the new Free Spirit, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*

“It’s been amazing to team up with our friends from Spirit Airlines and Mastercard for our next virtual show - hope you’re able to tune-in to see all of the cool things they’ve been working on,” Young said. “Thanks to everyone who has continued to be a part of our virtual shows over the past year… I’m so excited to kick off 2021 with fun ways to stay connected until we can all be together again. See y’all on the runway!”

Young’s performance will begin inside one of Spirit’s newest aircraft before moving outside, where an impressive light show will illuminate the plane’s livery — featuring the artist’s face and the details of an upcoming sweepstakes that will be revealed during the show. Spirit and Mastercard turned to First Tube Media to make the event as bright and memorable as the airline’s signature yellow planes, and to make sure hits like “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy” really shine.

“We know a lot of our Guests miss going to concerts,” Spirit Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Schroeter said. “Inviting Brett Young to play at the airport is our way of bringing them that experience. We’re giving everyone who attends the concert 100 Free Spirit points to show them how quickly their points add up and how easy it is to redeem them, which they can do for every fare on every flight.”

Spirit will be donating 100,000 points to one of the charities closest to Young’s heart — myLIFEspeaks — which is focused on family empowerment, education, public health, and special needs advocacy in Haiti. The airline has a history of supporting the people of Haiti, and continues to serve Port-au-Prince while also providing the only scheduled service to Cap-Haitien from the U.S.

