CN Ranked 10th on World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights

“Delivering responsibly is at the heart of how CN is building a sustainable future. Our company is proud of our nation building history, and today we continue to be deeply committed to moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best diverse talent, helping build safer, stronger communities, while adhering to the highest ethical standards.” - JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN.

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it ranked 10 th on the Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Index of the most sustainable corporations in the world, earning a place among corporations delivering superior financial performance and leading the race to a zero emissions economy. CN is the only railway company included on the list this year.

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights transparently analyzed companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 24 quantitative key performance indicators covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and investments and supplier performance. For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100 .



CN’s approach to sustainability aligns with international standards, including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the World Bank Mobility Goals and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). For more information on CN's commitment to a sustainable future, please visit its Delivering Responsibly website at https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. To read the press release, please visit https://www.corporateknights.com/us/press-releases/.

About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

