 

Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call

Update to Include Discussion with Vaccine Drone Delivery, Vital Intelligence Screening and Varigard Spraying Customers

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on January 28, 2021 at 2PM MST/4PM EST.

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell, who will provide a corporate update, Draganfly’s current projects, customers, recent sales as well as facilitating a pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Special guests on the call will include the following Draganfly customers:

Wayne Williams, CEO of Coldchain Technology Services, LLC. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Coldchain Technology Services to design, build and operate a turnkey vaccine and medical delivery service for remote and challenged locations. Joining this conversation will be Justin Hannewyk, President of Draganfly’s subsidiary that oversees flight services.

William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope, Inc. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Knightscope to integrate mobile vital sign screening technology into its autonomous security robots and security applications. The technology implemented by Draganfly can measure key vital signs. The system uses an advanced microcontroller to perform sophisticated image processing in real time, while consuming less than 50W of electrical power. Despite its small size and power consumption, this fully featured system has a web-based API that works seamlessly with Knightscope’s autonomous security platform.

Dr. Quinton Ross, President of Alabama State University. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Alabama State University to provide drone spraying services for its stadium and basketball arena of Draganfly’s proprietary Varigard disinfectant, which provides a up to 24hr + protective COVID pathogen kill zone and spread retardant layer to surfaces.

“2021 has just started and Draganfly has already announced important corporate initiatives, as well as made several customer and engineering announcements,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are looking forward to providing a full update on our progress.”

Registration for the call can be done here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com.

Zeit
22.01.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
21.01.21
Draganfly Selected to Provide Engineering and Development Services for Drone Based Air Support Defense System
18.01.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business
16.01.21
Draganfly Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information and Comments on Recent Promotional Activities
13.01.21
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
12.01.21
Draganfly Announces Schedule of Live Events at Consumer Electronics Show
12.01.21
Draganfly Selected by Knightscope to Integrate Mobile Vital Sign Screening Technology into its Autonomous Security Robots
07.01.21
Draganfly Exhibiting at Consumer Electronics Show
06.01.21
Draganfly Issued New Delivery Drone Patent
04.01.21
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly Technologies

