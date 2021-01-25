Atossa Therapeutics President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay to Speak at Precision Medicine World Conference, Spotlighting Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director NIAID January 25-27, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced that Dr. Steven C. Quay, President and CEO, will speak as a panelist at the 2021 Precision Medicine World Conference “21 st Century Precision Medicine in the Age of COVID-19”

The panel topic is “Development of New SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutics.” The panel begins at 11:30 am PST on January 26, 2021.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci will be the spotlight speaker of the event. Dr. Fauci is the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

The Precision Medicine World Conference, or PMWC, is the largest, original forum for precision medicine. PMWC is an independent conference that attracts recognized authorities and experts across healthcare and biotechnology sectors. The conference showcases practical content that helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors, thereby catalyzing cross-functional collaboration to further adoption of personalized medicine in the clinic.

Additional information about PMWC and how to register can be found at https://www.pmwcintl.com/covid/.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

