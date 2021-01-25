 

Atossa Therapeutics President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay to Speak at Precision Medicine World Conference, Spotlighting Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director NIAID January 25-27, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced that Dr. Steven C. Quay, President and CEO, will speak as a panelist at the 2021 Precision Medicine World Conference “21st Century Precision Medicine in the Age of COVID-19”

to be held virtually January 25-27, 2021.

The panel topic is “Development of New SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutics.” The panel begins at 11:30 am PST on January 26, 2021.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci will be the spotlight speaker of the event. Dr. Fauci is the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

The Precision Medicine World Conference, or PMWC, is the largest, original forum for precision medicine. PMWC is an independent conference that attracts recognized authorities and experts across healthcare and biotechnology sectors. The conference showcases practical content that helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors, thereby catalyzing cross-functional collaboration to further adoption of personalized medicine in the clinic.

Additional information about PMWC and how to register can be found at https://www.pmwcintl.com/covid/.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

