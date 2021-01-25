 

Relevium Reports Interim First Quarter Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), is pleased to report the completion of the interim financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s overall performance for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was influenced primarily by the continued impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic on the Company’s operations. During the first quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the company reported sales of $333,116 (compared to $1,017,686 in 2019), a decrease of $684,570 driven primarily by marketplace restrictions for inbound inventory imposed by the Amazon marketplace, supply chain shortages and subsequent liquidity issues affecting overall operations.

Gross margins improved by four percentage points from 54% to 58%, primarily the result of changes to the sales mix, which focused on the top 10 products. Cost of goods sold for the reporting period were $139,844 on $333,116 of sales versus $472,351 on $1,017,686 for 2019.

Aurelio Useche, CEO for Relevium stated: In response to the economic crisis that resulted from the ongoing global pandemic, the Company has focused on and made considerable changes to its costs and expense structure, in order to adapt to the situation. The resulted changes led to lower operating expenses of $532,829 as compared to $1,395,681. This major reduction was attributed to significant reductions in selling and marketing expenses, lower general, administrative and consulting fees”. Aurelio Useche added: “Although sales revenues were adversely affected, we managed to report a significant reduction in net and comprehensive losses of $327,232, as compared to $853,000 in 2019. The reduction totaling $525,768 translated in a net loss per share of $0.002 as compared to a net loss per share of $0.006 in 2019”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021

  • Total assets of $32,105,408 as at September 30, 2020 (June 30, 2020: $4,334,466), an increase of $27,770,942, primarily driven by Cash in Trust of $15,721,826 (June 30, 2020: NIL), Deposits and Prepaids of $12,019,043 (June 30, 2020: $85,348) and Accounts Receivable of $634,835 (June 30, 2020: 380,546).
  • Total liabilities of $32,074,371 as at September 30, 2020 (June 30, 2020: $4,278,944) This is primarily due to customer deposit liability of $27,811,768.
  • Shareholders’ equity was $31,037 as at September 30, 2020 (June 30, 2020: $55,522). This is primarily due to an increase reported deficit of $18,790,890 (June 30, 2020: $18,451,333).
  • The Company reported $333,116 in revenues for the reporting period ($1,017,686 for 2019), representing a decrease of $684,570 over the comparable period.
  • Cost of goods sold for the reporting period were $139,844 on $333,116 of sales versus $472,351 on $1,017,686 for 2019.
  • Gross margins improved by four percentage points from 54% to 58%, primarily the result of changes to the sales mix, which focused on the top 10 products.
  • Total expenses for reporting period were $532,829 ($1,395,681 for 2019).
  • The net comprehensive loss for three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $327,232 ($853,000 in 2019).
  • Net loss per share of $0.002 during the reporting period, as compared to a net loss per share of $0.006 in 2019.
