 

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aide small businesses recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discount

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announces Complete Business Bundle, providing small businesses with reliable, plug-and-play internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support. As more small businesses have transitioned to a virtual environment (39%), nearly three quarters (73%) stated that they would need external help to offer new products and services to adapt to the changing consumer needs as a result of the pandemic, according to Verizon’s Small Business Recovery Survey.

In making the announcement, TJ Fox stated, “It has been our mission over the last year to partner with small businesses on their digital transformation journey as they look to the future. Complete Business Bundle addresses basic needs for our customers such as reliable connectivity, security and support. Complete Business Bundle enables them to focus on growing their business and serving their customers, rather than managing their network and technology needs.”

Complete Business Bundle contains:

  • Up to 15% Discount: Small businesses get a 15% discount on monthly service charges with the 50 Mbps plan Bundle.
  • LTE Business Internet (including a router): LTE Business Internet provides small businesses with virtually instant internet. Simple plug-and-play installation means access to 4G LTE Business Internet straight out of the box, without the need for a technician.
  • One Talk: With One Talk desk phones and 50+ business-grade phone features, One Talk assigns one number that rings multiple compatible mobile devices, desk phones tablets, desktop and laptop computers. This means fewer missed calls and more opportunities to connect with potential customers.
  • Business Internet Secure: Helps to protect small businesses from internal and external security threats that can threaten digital customer and business records. Verizon’s Business Internet Secure bundle helps protect customer’s routers and the devices connected to that router by blocking access to dangerous websites and content and protecting their endpoints.
    • DNS Safeguard Internet Security: Uses predictive technology to identify threats and prevents users from visiting malicious websites.
    • Cylance Smart Antivirus: Next-generation antivirus software that uses artificial intelligence to help proactively protect your devices against threats like malware, hackers, viruses and ransomware.
  • Dedicated 24/7 Support: Dedicated tech support, enables small businesses to connect with a tech expert to receive services that cover onboarding, setup, and end-user support.

Pricing Plans:

  • 10 Mbps speed tier: $103 monthly recurring charge for services ($11 monthly savings)
  • 25 Mbps speed tier: $123 monthly recurring charge for services ($21 monthly savings)
  • 50 Mbps speed tier: $209 monthly recurring charge for services ($35 monthly savings, plus a monthly credit of $12.50 to cover the cost of the router)

Applicable router ($299) and One Talk (starting at $85) desk phone charges are additional.

More information regarding the Verizon Business Complete Business Bundle can be found here. Customers can also contact their B2B sales reps in our retail stores, telesales and business account managers for more information. In addition to Complete Business Bundle, Verizon Business recently announced its new unlimited plans for small businesses, which offers wireless plans for as low as $30/line a month, with a minimum of five lines, and additional auto-pay and smartphone discounts.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:
Claudia Russo
Claudia.Russo@verizon.com

 


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aide small businesses recovery Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discountBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon Business today announces Complete Business Bundle, providing small businesses with reliable, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow schwächelt - Apple hilft Nasdaq vorbörslich
15:01 Uhr
RootMetrics: Verizon has the best wireless network...again
13:00 Uhr
Verizon Communications to report earnings January 26, 2021
19.01.21
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International
19.01.21
Verizon and Unity partner to enable 5G and Mobile Edge Compute gaming and enterprise applications
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
14.01.21
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Verizon
12.01.21
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Verizon launch interactive virtual art experience
12.01.21
Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivers kick-off keynote at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show
12.01.21
Verizon, UPS, and Skyward announce connected drone delivery at CES 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN