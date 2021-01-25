Wrangler Launches First-Ever Home Collection with Pottery Barn Teen

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler and home-furnishings partner, Pottery Barn Teen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, announce the new Wrangler x Pottery Barn Teen Collection, marking Wrangler’s reentry into the home design space. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s western heritage, the collaboration includes textiles, furniture and decorative accessories.

The first-ever Wrangler x Pottery Barn Teen Collection marks Wrangler's reentry into the home design space with on trend textiles, furniture and decorative accessories. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The collaboration between Wrangler and Pottery Barn Teen is the perfect match to bring new and existing Wrangler fans an on-trend collection that will allow them to fill their space with a little cowboy spirit,” said Jenni Broyles, Wrangler Vice President, General Manager North America. “We continuously look for new opportunities to engage with consumers while staying true to our western roots, and this collaboration is an authentic way for us to bring the freedom and spirit of the West, which is the heart and soul of our brand, into the homes of consumers around the country.”

The full list of Wrangler x Pottery Barn Teen products includes sheet sets, patterned duvets, a denim quilt, pillowcases, a denim rug, horse mural tapestries, a denim hamper, a denim catchall, a denim bean bag and a denim sectional. The collection also infuses sustainable elements throughout the designs, including the use of recycled denim and water bottles, which aligns with Wrangler and Pottery Barn Teen’s continued commitment to sustainability.

“As an iconic denim brand, Wrangler’s rich heritage inspired us to partner on a home collection that celebrates the Western spirit in a contemporary and authentic way,” said Todd Wandell, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Pottery Barn Teen. “Rooted in our shared values of quality and style, this collection expands our aesthetic offering, bringing new adventure and inspiration to the home space.”

The Wrangler x Pottery Barn Teen Collection is available at www.potterybarnteen.com/wrangler.

About Wrangler

Wrangler, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Pottery Barn Teen

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers exclusively designed, sustainable home furnishings dedicated to creating spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

