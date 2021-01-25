American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations

“At American Water, we engage in ambitious environment, social and governance (ESG) goals because we believe it is the right thing to do,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “Delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, affordable water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just part of our commitment to challenge ourselves to always improve the sustainability of our business and make a positive societal impact. This commitment is shared by all of our employees, and we are honored to be included in the Global 100 Index as a recognition of our efforts.”

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that has been named on Corporate Knights 17th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations, for the second year in a row. American Water is ranked number 9 and is the top ranked water utility company on the list.

Corporate Knights, a Canadian media, research and financial products company, ranks corporate sustainability performance in its Global 100 list based on metrics covering resource, employee and financial management, along with clean revenue. This year’s ranking was based on several additional performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and social justice issues. Corporate Knights analyzed 8,080 companies with more than $1 billion (USD) in revenue to create the 2021 index. American Water was among 20 U.S. companies on the list.

Last month, American Water was also recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, as the 2nd highest company in the Energy and Utilities industry and ranking 75th overall. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The complete list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States and can be found on Newsweek’s website.

