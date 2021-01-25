 

American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that has been named on Corporate Knights 17th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations, for the second year in a row. American Water is ranked number 9 and is the top ranked water utility company on the list.

“At American Water, we engage in ambitious environment, social and governance (ESG) goals because we believe it is the right thing to do,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “Delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, affordable water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just part of our commitment to challenge ourselves to always improve the sustainability of our business and make a positive societal impact. This commitment is shared by all of our employees, and we are honored to be included in the Global 100 Index as a recognition of our efforts.”

Corporate Knights, a Canadian media, research and financial products company, ranks corporate sustainability performance in its Global 100 list based on metrics covering resource, employee and financial management, along with clean revenue. This year’s ranking was based on several additional performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and social justice issues. Corporate Knights analyzed 8,080 companies with more than $1 billion (USD) in revenue to create the 2021 index. American Water was among 20 U.S. companies on the list.

Last month, American Water was also recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, as the 2nd highest company in the Energy and Utilities industry and ranking 75th overall. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The complete list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States and can be found on Newsweek’s website.

Learn more about American Water’s commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that has been named on Corporate Knights 17th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations, for the second year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
SweetWater Releases Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:13 Uhr
West Virginia American Water Names Michael Raymo Director of Engineering
21.01.21
New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $464 Million Statewide in 2020
18.01.21
American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day
14.01.21
New Jersey American Water Receives Leading Infrastructure Project Award from New Jersey’s Alliance for Action
14.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Launches Online Emergency Reporting
11.01.21
Pennsylvania American Water Offers Second Virtual Information Session on Customer Assistance Programs
07.01.21
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
06.01.21
New Jersey American Water Implements Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Central and Northern Parts of the State
05.01.21
Illinois American Water’s Alton Water Production Team Celebrates 13 Years of Working Safely
31.12.20
Illinois American Water’s Sterling District Celebrates 5 Years of Working Safely