 

Greece equips itself with the RAFALE in the continuity of a partnership with DASSAULT AVIATION of more than 45 years

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 16:12  |  40   |   |   

Greece equips itself with the RAFALE in the continuity of a partnership with DASSAULT AVIATION of more than 45 years

Theodoros Lagios, General Director of Armament and Investments of the Greek Ministry of Defense, and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, signed today a contract for the acquisition of 18 Rafale aircraft for the Hellenic Air Force, as well as a contract for the logistical support of the fleet.

This signing ceremony was held in Athens in the presence of Mrs. Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, and Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Minister of National Defense of Greece.

As a European country and member of NATO, Greece is a major strategic partner of France. Dassault Aviation is honored by the Greek government’s decision, that extends an uninterrupted partnership for 45 years.

Athens, January 25th, 2021 – Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Theodoros Lagios, Director General of Armament and Investments of the Greek Ministry of Defense, signed in Athens, in the presence of Mrs. Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek Minister of National Defense, two contracts respectively for the acquisition of 18 Rafale aircraft and for the associated logistic support.

The order for 18 Rafale includes 12 Rafale recently in service with the French Air Force and 6 new Rafale produced at Dassault Aviation plants.

To meet the urgent need of the Greek authorities, the deliveries of aircraft will be begin in the summer of 2021 and will be spread over two years.

The logistic support contract will support the Hellenic Air Force Rafale’s air activity over four and a half years, maintaining the availability of equipment and systems at the highest level.

The arrival of the Rafale in Greece highlights the quality of the strategic relationship between Greece and France and the continuation of more than forty-five years of solid partnership with Dassault Aviation and its industrial partners Thales and Safran.

As with the Mirage F1 in 1974, the Mirage 2000 in 1985 and finally the Mirage 2000-5 in 2000, the Rafale is an opportunity to launch new cooperation’s with the Greek aerospace industry.

“Greece is a leading European partner, a major member of NATO and a special partner of France, with which Dassault Aviation has stood steadfastly by its side for more than 45 years. The continuity of our presence in Greece, even in the most difficult times, is a token of the quality of this relationship. That is why I am proud and happy to sign today this contract, which symbolizes the extension of the commitment of Dassault Aviation towards Greece since 1974. I would like to thank the Greek authorities for their renewed confidence in us. I assure them of our total mobilization to achieve the objectives that are defined”, said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.                                              dassault-aviation.com

 

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications   
Stéphane Fort – Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand – Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 92 75 – nathalie-Beatrice.Bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

Photos HD : mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

Vidéos HD : mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


Dassault Aviation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greece equips itself with the RAFALE in the continuity of a partnership with DASSAULT AVIATION of more than 45 years Greece equips itself with the RAFALE in the continuity of a partnership with DASSAULT AVIATION of more than 45 years Theodoros Lagios, General Director of Armament and Investments of the Greek Ministry of Defense, and Eric Trappier, Chairman and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:16 Uhr
Konflikt mit Türkei: Athen kauft 18 Kampfjets von Frankreich
06.01.21
Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2020
04.01.21
Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 12 20