LEAF Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus and $20 Million Subscription Receipt Offering in Connection With Acquisition of East Side Games
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR
DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed in
each of the provinces of Canada (excepting Quebec), and received a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with respect to its public offering (the
“Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) in connection with its acquisition of East Side Games Inc. (“East Side
Games”).
The Offering will consist of 88,888,888 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.225 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $20 million, offered through a syndicate of agents including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. as co-lead agents (collectively the “Co-Lead Agents”), Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. on a best-efforts basis. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of certain release and issuance conditions as set out in the Prospectus (including the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Acquisition (as defined below), other than the payment of the purchase price), one LEAF Share.
The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering, for a 30 day period commencing upon the closing of the Offering, for a maximum of 13,333,333 Subscription Receipts, at $0.225 per Subscription Receipt, for additional gross proceeds of $3.0 million. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised after the conversion of the Subscription Receipts into LEAF Shares, LEAF will issue LEAF Shares in lieu of additional Subscription Receipts.
LEAF intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund the cash consideration payable under the previously announced acquisition by the Company of EastSide Games (the “Acquisition”) and as detailed in the Prospectus. Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon completion of the Offering.
Upon closing of the Acquisition, LEAF will be one Canada’s largest mobile gaming companies, with a combined portfolio of 10 games and $80 million of annualized revenue, based on the first three quarters of 2020.
The Offering and the Acquisition are anticipated to close on or about February 4, 2021 and February 5, 2021, respectively. Each of the Offering and the Acquisition is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary prior approvals.
