 

LEAF Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus and $20 Million Subscription Receipt Offering in Connection With Acquisition of East Side Games

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 16:00  |  52   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR
DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed in each of the provinces of Canada (excepting Quebec), and received a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with respect to its public offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) in connection with its acquisition of East Side Games Inc. (“East Side Games”).

The Offering will consist of 88,888,888 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.225 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $20 million, offered through a syndicate of agents including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. as co-lead agents (collectively the “Co-Lead Agents”), Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. on a best-efforts basis. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of certain release and issuance conditions as set out in the Prospectus (including the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Acquisition (as defined below), other than the payment of the purchase price), one LEAF Share.

The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering, for a 30 day period commencing upon the closing of the Offering, for a maximum of 13,333,333 Subscription Receipts, at $0.225 per Subscription Receipt, for additional gross proceeds of $3.0 million. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised after the conversion of the Subscription Receipts into LEAF Shares, LEAF will issue LEAF Shares in lieu of additional Subscription Receipts.

LEAF intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund the cash consideration payable under the previously announced acquisition by the Company of EastSide Games (the “Acquisition”) and as detailed in the Prospectus. Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon completion of the Offering.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, LEAF will be one Canada’s largest mobile gaming companies, with a combined portfolio of 10 games and $80 million of annualized revenue, based on the first three quarters of 2020.

The Offering and the Acquisition are anticipated to close on or about February 4, 2021 and February 5, 2021, respectively. Each of the Offering and the Acquisition is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary prior approvals.

Seite 1 von 3
Leaf Mobile Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LEAF Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus and $20 Million Subscription Receipt Offering in Connection With Acquisition of East Side Games NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ORDISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.07.20
1
Leaf Mobile