LEAF Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus and $20 Million Subscription Receipt Offering in Connection With Acquisition of East Side Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed in each of the provinces of Canada (excepting Quebec), and received a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with respect to its public offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) in connection with its acquisition of East Side Games Inc. (“East Side Games”).



The Offering will consist of 88,888,888 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.225 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of $20 million, offered through a syndicate of agents including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. as co-lead agents (collectively the “Co-Lead Agents”), Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. on a best-efforts basis. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of certain release and issuance conditions as set out in the Prospectus (including the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Acquisition (as defined below), other than the payment of the purchase price), one LEAF Share.