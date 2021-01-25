Puma Exploration Provides Updates on Its Latest Discoveries on the Williams Brook Gold Property Including New Visible Gold (VG) Found at the Lynx Zone
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to share its latest discoveries and observations on its Williams Brook
Gold property. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New
Brunswick, Canada.
The latest important discoveries on the Williams Brook Gold property are Visible Gold (VG) found at the Lynx Gold Zone, and pervasive antimony and copper oxides mineralization at the Lynx and Chubby Zones. Visible Gold (VG) was identified while expanding the initial trench at the Lynx Gold Zone (see news released 2020-10-22) which is located 175 meters northeast, on strike, of the Pepitos Gold Zone where Visible Gold (VG) was also reported (see news released 2020-11-19).
Highlights of the 2020 Exploration Program:
- Initial sampling of the “O’Neil Gold Zone” grading up to 128 g/t Au
- Discovery of many Visible Gold (VG) specks in quartz veins at the “Pepitos Zone” (results pending)
- Discovery of first Visible Gold (VG) in a quartz vein at the “Lynx Gold Zone” (results pending)
- Pervasive alteration of antimony and copper at the “Lynx and Chubby Zones”(results pending)
- First discovery of antimony with goethite, seen as strong association with known gold deposits
- District-Scale Airborne VTEM survey (2,900 km Lines) at the Triple Fault Gold Project (in progress)
- The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) extending over 5 km has never been drilled (2021)
- 2020 trenching program totaling 4,500 meters within 39 trenches
“Puma is in a strong financial position to begin 2021, after completing more than $3M in private placements in December 2020, allowing the Company to move the Williams Gold Property forward to the next level. The fully-financed program includes a district-scale airborne VTEM survey conducted over the entire Triple Fault Gold Project (in progress), additional trenching and stripping operations, and the first drilling program at the O'Neil Gold Trend (OGT).” Stated by Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO. “We are very excited and believe that the Williams Brook Gold Property shares the same characteristics as all the other significant gold deposits in the Atlantic Provinces of Canada.” Added Marcel Robillard.
