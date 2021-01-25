Puma Exploration Provides Updates on Its Latest Discoveries on the Williams Brook Gold Property Including New Visible Gold (VG) Found at the Lynx Zone

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to share its latest discoveries and observations on its Williams Brook Gold property. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.



The latest important discoveries on the Williams Brook Gold property are Visible Gold (VG) found at the Lynx Gold Zone, and pervasive antimony and copper oxides mineralization at the Lynx and Chubby Zones. Visible Gold (VG) was identified while expanding the initial trench at the Lynx Gold Zone (see news released 2020-10-22) which is located 175 meters northeast, on strike, of the Pepitos Gold Zone where Visible Gold (VG) was also reported (see news released 2020-11-19).