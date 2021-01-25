- Increase in the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes makes them vulnerable to deadly diseases, such as cancer to foster development of the radiodermatitis market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, refers to a cutaneous reaction that is caused during or after radiotherapy given to a cancer patient. A surge in the incidences of cancer worldwide is estimated to drive the growth of global radiodermatitis market over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2027. In most of the cancer patients, this condition occurs at either during the process or at the initial step of radiotherapy. Various symptoms, such as skin rash, pigmentation, flaking, lesions, and dry papery skin are usually observed in such conditions. As many cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy suffers from the adverse effect of the treatment process, the global radiodermatitis market is anticipated to gather momentum over the projection timeline. There has been augmented adoption of radiodermatitis products in an effort to better cancer patients' quality of life. This is likely to drive the growth of the global radiodermatitis market over the analysis timeframe, from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Radiodermatitis Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Innovation in product offerings is triggered by a surge in the incidences of cancer. It has also resulted in increasing mergers and acquisitions, collaborations between industry institutes and industry academia, partnerships and agreements between various companies, improved access to healthcare, and advent of new players. Such strategic moves are expected to work in favor of the global radiodermatitis market over the projection timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Expanding at a growth rate of ~3.3% CAGR, the global radiodermatitis market is anticipated to achieve considerable market value by 2027. The market is expected to be primarily driven by augmented prevalence of cancer across the globe.

Key Findings of Radiodermatitis Market Study

High Prevalence of Certain Types of Cancer to Accelerate Demand in the Market

According to the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), the international UN agency for international public health, there will be around 22 million new cancer cases by 2032. In addition to that, it is anticipated that certain types of cancer, such as head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, and breast cancer, will witness accelerated rate of occurrences. Change in lifestyle habits and lifestyle conditions, such as obesity, are anticipated to increase the risk of breast cancer and lung cancer. Patients suffering from these cancers go through chemotherapy procedures during their treatment, which leads to increased incidences of dermatitis caused by radiation. This factor is likely to bode well for the global radiodermatitis market over the projection timeline.