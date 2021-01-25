 

GATX Corporation Changes Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 16:41  |  32   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) changed its previously announced 2020 fourth quarter earnings release and conference call date from Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 to Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 due to forecasted inclement weather. GATX will report results prior to market open on Jan. 28, 2021 and hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: Jan. 28, 2021
Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-367-2403
International Dial-In: 1-334-777-6978
Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Jan. 28, 2021
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820
Access Code: 5315539
Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com


GATX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GATX Corporation Changes Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) changed its previously announced 2020 fourth quarter earnings release and conference call date from Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 to Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 due to forecasted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
30.12.20
GATX Corporation Acquires Tank Container Lessor Trifleet Leasing