Bond interest payment

Oslo, 25 January 2021



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) has notified the trustee for the bondholders in Interoil’s Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2015/2026 (ISIN NO0010729908) that the upcoming interest payment of USD 944,275.73 to be made on 31 January 2021, will be paid part in cash, part in PIK bonds.

Of the total interest payment 51.683%, corresponding to USD 488,031.60, will be paid in cash and 48.317% in will be paid by issuing 456,244.13 PIK bonds.