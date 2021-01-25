 

Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan now offers 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021   

New Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan includes 5G Ultra Wideband and added savings. Customers who stay with Verizon can get up to $15/mo in savings.

What you need to know:

  • $75/mo Unlimited plan includes 5G Nationwide and Ultra Wideband where available
  • Customers can get $15/mo in savings w/ Auto Pay and loyalty discounts
  • 10GB of 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot included
  • Talk, text and data to and from Mexico and Canada also included

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-fast speeds and unprecedented performance are now available to Verizon Prepaid customers with a new unlimited plan that supports 5G Ultra Wideband, available in parts of 64 cities1, and 5G Nationwide in more than 2,700 cities. The latest Unlimited option adds a new way for customers to connect to the nation’s most reliable network2.

With 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide included in all Verizon Prepaid plans, the new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited option with 5G Ultra Wideband delivers more value for customers. The plan offers 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity starting at $75 per month with the potential to lower those costs to $60 per month. Customers who stay with Verizon can enjoy savings of $5 per month with Auto Pay, $5/mo after three months of service and an additional $5/mo after nine months of service3. Existing Verizon Prepaid customers who switch to the new Unlimited plan (or other prepaid plan with loyalty discounts) are also eligible for monthly savings on Verizon Prepaid lines that have already been in service 3 to 9 months.

5G in more places

Customers with a 5G-capable smartphone, like the TCL 10 5G UW Prepaid, can experience download speeds 25x4 faster than 4G LTE when connected to 5G Ultra Wideband, enabling high-speed downloads and quick-loading video streaming on services that support it. 5G Nationwide coverage is also available in more than 2,700 cities. Customers get Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot when on a 5G Ultra Wideband connection, and users get 10GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE Mobile Hotspot for sharing data connections on the go5.

Verizon offers several 5G-capable phones, but customers can also bring their own device and save $60 when they bring their number to Verizon Prepaid. Visit verizon.com/prepaid to explore phone options and sign-up for our best prepaid plans, now with the option for 5G Ultra Wideband. Managing an account is easy with the My Verizon App, which allows customers to change plans, view usage, shop and more.

