SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract for project in Bahrain - Technical supplier of special electronics for the Sakhir Congress Centre (Bahrain) - Order volume in the mid-single-digit million euro range - Work due to commence in 2021; completion scheduled for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract SPORTTOTAL AG: contract for project in Bahrain 25-Jan-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Köln, 25 January 2021. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a contract with Manama-based KARTEC Services SPC in Bahrain to collaborate in equipping the new Trade and Congress Centre in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Under the contract, SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for various electronic systems to be installed over the course of 2021. Completion and handover have been scheduled for 2022. The project volume for this contract lies in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Further contracts are expected to be awarded.



