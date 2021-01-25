 

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market to Reach US$ 493.1 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 10.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the preventive healthcare technologies and services market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The preventive healthcare technologies market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the preventive healthcare technologies market. The preventive healthcare technologies market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the preventive healthcare technologies market at the global and regional levels. The Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 493.1 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The escalating prevalence of the chronic disease, lifestyle associated disease coupled with the surging geriatric population across the globe is the key contributing factors due to which the demand for preventive healthcare technologies and services is witnessing an uptick. As per the United Nations, "there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050". Moreover, the promulgation of awareness programs by the government across countries such as the U.S, China, Australia, etc. is gaining end-users traction for the preventive measures for healthcare. For instance, in the United States, the government launched "The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act" in which the inclusion of preventive healthcare by the insurance providers at no added cost has been mandated. Furthermore, the easy availability of devices owing to the presence of well-established local and foreign players across the regions which are offering solutions and services at a reasonable price for end users is also acting as a growth catalyst to the industry and creating the opportunity for the industry to grow.

