 

Skechers and Artist James Goldcrown Collaborate on New Collection

Get ready to feel the love. Launching in time for Valentine’s Day, internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown brings his iconic Love Wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration. The artist’s colorful and inspiring prints will be featured on a range of lifestyle products for women and girls—with the initial launch including Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, '90s retro Skechers Roadies sneakers, and BOBS from Skechers canvas slip-ons and sandals. Additional styles as well as an apparel collection will launch later.

The Skechers x JGoldcrown collaboration features iconic Love Wall designs on a range of footwear for women and girls. (Photo: Business Wire)

“James Goldcrown’s message of love and positivity is exactly what the world needs right now, and bringing his uplifting designs to our brand is something that we know Skechers fans everywhere will appreciate,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’re excited to feature these iconic prints on styles from several of our divisions including our BOBS from Skechers charity collection that has always spread the message of love by helping kids and shelter pets.”

“Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my Love Walls,” said Goldcrown. “We started on canvas originally, and then digitized the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. I think it’s a great time for this collaboration with everything that is going on in the world. Something as simple as a heart can really touch people—so hopefully we will spread some love.”

Born in West London, James Goldcrown is a self-taught muralist, artist and photographer now based in New York and Los Angeles. Goldcrown broke into the fashion photography world at age 17 and seven years later found himself in Africa filming the documentary To Die No More about the AIDS/HIV epidemic. He eventually found new inspiration from his street art roots and the internationally recognized Love Wall premiered at Miami Basel in 2015. His instagrammable murals have achieved cult status with 50K+ #Lovewall public hashtags. Goldcrown works with brands in the lifestyle, restaurant, beauty and fashion industries with his iconic design appearing in cities around the world.

