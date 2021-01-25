To join the Voyager class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2026.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Voyager investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; (2) the Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; (3) the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

