New Vishay Intertechnology 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency for High Frequency Applications

Featuring an MPS Design, 4 A to 40 A Devices Reduce Switching Losses and Effects From Temperature Variances

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 10 new 650 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes. Featuring a merged PIN Schottky (MPS) design, the Vishay Semiconductors devices are designed to increase the efficiency of high frequency applications by reducing switching losses regardless of the effects from temperature variances, allowing the diodes to operate at higher temperatures.



The MPS design of the diodes released today shields the electric field from the Schottky barrier to reduce leakage currents while increasing surge current capability via hole injection. Compared to pure silicon Schottky devices, the diodes handle the same level of current with only a slight increase in forward voltage drop while demonstrating a significantly higher degree of ruggedness.