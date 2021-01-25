 

Synaptics’ AI SoC for Video, Vision and Voice Wins Best Embedded Processor Award

VideoSmart VS680 chosen in The Linley Group’s Analysts’ Choice Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced its VideoSmart VS680 solution has been chosen as the Best Embedded Processor in The Linley Group’s Analysts’ Choice Awards 2020. The VS680 is a high-performance, AI-enriched System on a Chip (SoC) that brings combined video, vision, voice and audio processing to consumer multimedia smart home devices. This multimodal platform was purpose built with perceptive intelligence for smart displays, smart cameras, set-top-boxes, media streamers, video soundbars and emerging computer vision IoT products.

“Synaptics’ VideoSmart VS680 is a multimedia powerhouse that packs multi-core video and audio processing with a power and energy-optimized neural network and a custom deep-learning accelerator to bring artificial intelligence to smart home devices,” said Mike Demler, senior analyst at The Linley Group. “By making a cost-effective AI-based edge solution, Synaptics is enabling a more human-like experience in the products that run our homes and lives.”

“We’re honored to get this recognition from The Linley Group, which acknowledges not only the strength of the product for the market today but also for its future impact,” said Venkat Kodavati, senior vice president and general manager, Multimedia Division at Synaptics. “Our multi-year investment in AI is being recognized in the industry. We have now infused AI into a new generation of video, vision, voice, audio, biometrics, touch, display and security solutions.”

The Linley Group is one of the semiconductor industry’s leading providers of independent technology analysis and strategic consulting. Its annual award program recognizes the top semiconductor offerings of the year in seven distinct categories: embedded processors, AI accelerators, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, networking chips, and best technology. The Linley Group’s analyst team selects winners based on performance, power, features, and cost as well as what they believe will have the biggest impact on future designs.

About VideoSmart VS680:
The VS680 is part of Synaptics’ sixth generation family of multimedia SoCs. This is the industry’s first smart home focused edge computing SoC that integrates an NPU supporting trillions of operations per second, a quad-core CPU subsystem, a GPU, a ISP and video and display processing. The platform leverages SyNAP (Synaptics Neural Network Acceleration and Processing) technology, a framework that enables efficient “on device” execution of deep-learning models for advanced features such as user identification and behavioral prediction. Through video, vision and voice, the VS680 allows smart devices to perform ambient computing for intuitive interaction with users. With all inferencing performed on the device, this ensures a much higher level of privacy, security, and real-time interaction for end-users.

About Synaptics:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

About The Linley Group
The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

For further information, please contact:
David Hurd
Synaptics
+1-408-904-2766
david.hurd@synaptics.com 


