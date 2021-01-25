 

UPDATE - Genius Brands International Delivers Exclusive Sneak Peek for New Animated Series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Introduction by Star and Co-Executive Producer, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 17:14  |  34   |   |   

Sneak Peek Weekend Event Sponsored by Award-Winning Toy Company Laser Pegs,
Available Exclusively on Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! from 
January 29th at 12:00pm EST – January 31st at 11:59pm PST

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces a sneak peek event for season one of the Company’s new animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Co-Executive Produced by and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which will officially premiere on: Kartoon Channel! in spring 2021.  To download the app, please visit https://linktr.ee/kartoonchannel.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, an action-adventure comedy series, is one of the last creations from the genius mind of the late Stan Lee.  The school day at Superhero Kindergarten is a lot like that at any other kindergarten…except these six extraordinary students have a secret… They are superheroes! Rather than powers derived from a radioactive spider bite or gamma rays, these special kids’ powers come from common kindergarten items like white glue, putty, building blocks and yes, even farts (yuck!).  And thankfully, they have Arnold Armstrong (AKA Captain Fantastic, the greatest superhero to ever live!) as their teacher (voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Sponsored by toy company Laser Pegs, the sneak peek weekend event will be preceded by an introduction from Schwarzenegger himself, and will air beginning Friday, January 29th at 12:00pm EST through Sunday, January 31st at 11:59pm PST, exclusively on Kartoon Channel! (to download the app, please visit  https://linktr.ee/kartoonchannel). In addition to content “Brought to you by Laser Pegs,” the toy company will provide prize packs of their unique STEM construction toys for social media promotions across Kartoon Channel! platforms.

Schwarzenegger stated: “I am excited to work with Genius Brands to share a first look at Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, my first ever animated children’s series coming this spring to the Kartoon Channel!  I am especially proud and honored to bring Stan Lee’s vision and one of his last creations to life in this masterful production, sharing positive nuggets of value such as health and fitness tips, inclusivity, diversity, anti-bullying and more.” 

Seite 1 von 5
Genius Brands International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE - Genius Brands International Delivers Exclusive Sneak Peek for New Animated Series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Introduction by Star and Co-Executive Producer, Arnold Schwarzenegger Sneak Peek Weekend Event Sponsored by Award-Winning Toy Company Laser Pegs, Available Exclusively on Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! from January 29th at 12:00pm EST – January 31st at 11:59pm PST BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Genius Brands International Delivers Exclusive Sneak Peek for New Animated Series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Introduction by Star and Co-Executive Producer, Arnold Schwarzenegger
13.01.21
Kartoon Channel! Celebrates “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” With Exclusive Event of Genius Brands International Movie, “A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” Starring an Animated Warren Buffett

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
21
Genius Brands International Inc - WOW !!!