UPDATE - Genius Brands International Delivers Exclusive Sneak Peek for New Animated Series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” with Introduction by Star and Co-Executive Producer, Arnold Schwarzenegger

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces a sneak peek event for season one of the Company’s new animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten , Co-Executive Produced by and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger , which will officially premiere on: Kartoon Channel ! in spring 2021. To download the app, please visit https://linktr.ee/kartoonchannel .

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, an action-adventure comedy series, is one of the last creations from the genius mind of the late Stan Lee. The school day at Superhero Kindergarten is a lot like that at any other kindergarten…except these six extraordinary students have a secret… They are superheroes! Rather than powers derived from a radioactive spider bite or gamma rays, these special kids’ powers come from common kindergarten items like white glue, putty, building blocks and yes, even farts (yuck!). And thankfully, they have Arnold Armstrong (AKA Captain Fantastic, the greatest superhero to ever live!) as their teacher (voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Sponsored by toy company Laser Pegs , the sneak peek weekend event will be preceded by an introduction from Schwarzenegger himself, and will air beginning Friday, January 29th at 12:00pm EST through Sunday, January 31st at 11:59pm PST, exclusively on Kartoon Channel! (to download the app, please visit https://linktr.ee/kartoonchannel ). In addition to content “Brought to you by Laser Pegs,” the toy company will provide prize packs of their unique STEM construction toys for social media promotions across Kartoon Channel! platforms.

Schwarzenegger stated: “I am excited to work with Genius Brands to share a first look at Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, my first ever animated children’s series coming this spring to the Kartoon Channel! I am especially proud and honored to bring Stan Lee’s vision and one of his last creations to life in this masterful production, sharing positive nuggets of value such as health and fitness tips, inclusivity, diversity, anti-bullying and more.”