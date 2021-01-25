 

First Midwest Provides Nearly $500,000 in Grants and Donations to Support Local Communities

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it awarded $250,000 in grants to more than 80 local non-profit organizations through its charitable foundation. These donations are part of First Midwest’s broader $2.5 million philanthropic commitment to its communities announced last year. Since March 2020, the foundation has provided more than $750,000 to local United Way COVID-19 emergency response funds and awarded $500,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations.

In addition to these most recent grants from its foundation, First Midwest recently raised more than $225,000 through its annual Colleague Giving Campaign, which enables colleagues to make personally meaningful contributions to United Way and other charitable organizations.

“At First Midwest, our goal is to help drive Momentum for All by making our communities stronger through our investments and leadership,” said Mark Sander, President of First Midwest. “We are proud to build on our rich culture of giving to local support organizations that provide COVID-19 relief efforts, advance social causes and accelerate financial momentum for individuals and businesses.”

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708-831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com


