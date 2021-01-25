First Midwest Provides Nearly $500,000 in Grants and Donations to Support Local Communities

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it awarded $250,000 in grants to more than 80 local non-profit organizations through its charitable foundation. These donations are part of First Midwest’s broader $2.5 million philanthropic commitment to its communities announced last year. Since March 2020, the foundation has provided more than $750,000 to local United Way COVID-19 emergency response funds and awarded $500,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations.



In addition to these most recent grants from its foundation, First Midwest recently raised more than $225,000 through its annual Colleague Giving Campaign, which enables colleagues to make personally meaningful contributions to United Way and other charitable organizations.