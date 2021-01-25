 

Fire Departments Can Improve Fire Safety with Free Analytics Platform from Verisk

Verisk’s Mitigate Website Provides Benchmarks, Maps, and Dashboard of ISO Public Protection Classification (PPC) Data to Fire Departments, Community Leaders

Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire departments across the United States can now access advanced analytic and visualization tools to help improve their local fire protection at no charge. Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, is offering complimentary access to ISO Mitigate (https://www.isomitigation.com/mitigate/), a new, interactive web platform that offers data-driven analytics to support strategic planning.

Verisk’s Mitigate platform allows fire chiefs and local officials to benchmark their community’s Public Protection Classification (PPC) score (PPC), visualize their performance, and make data-driven decisions about investing in fire safety and preparedness. The PPC program, which is used by the vast majority of insurers for property insurance rating, measures the fire prevention and suppression systems of nearly 40,000 communities in the United States.

“The ability of a community to prevent and suppress fires can evolve over time, as fire departments often don’t have the proper equipment, training, and staffing to address changes they’re seeing in fire risk,” said Brad Bain, vice president of ISO Community Hazard Mitigation at Verisk. “The Mitigate website features an array of actionable information – including benchmark scores and detailed maps – that can help communities become better protected from fire and potentially lower their insurance rates.”

Mitigate is the first one-stop portal to enable fire departments to more accurately allocate investments in facilities, equipment, technology, and personnel. The website delivers up-to-date, in-depth data through easily accessible tools:

  • PPC dashboard: Provides scores specific to a community’s fire prevention and suppression systems, including its fire and water departments, emergency communications center, and Community Risk Reduction program. The dashboard includes benchmarks that provide valuable insight into how peers, both in state and nationwide, perform in all Fire Suppression Rating Schedule categories related to fire protection.
  • Interactive maps: Fire officials can examine maps of their fire protection area, including locations of hydrants, fire stations, and commercial buildings.
  • Training resources: Stay on top of emerging trends in fire safety with articles, training videos, and other educational materials specific to fire protection.
  • Submission of updates: Submit changes or additions to fire protection attributes, such as fire protection boundaries, fires stations, and personnel, through our upload page.

Mitigate is available at no cost to fire departments, first responders, and community officials. Visit isomitigation.com/mitigate to learn more.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Brett Garrison
Verisk@Edelman.com
917-639-4903


