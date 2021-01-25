- Rise in clinical adoption has helped lower catheter urinary tract infection (UTIs) and reduce the worldwide prevalence of lower UTI symptoms, advent of portable bladder scanners with improved accuracy in advancing the care

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladder scanners are gaining clinical acceptance increasingly in routine practice for urologists. They amount to non-invasive technologies for measuring bladder post void residual (PVR) volume in both males and female patients. Advances in technologies in bladder scanner market have increased their reliability for evaluating diagnostic evaluation of lower urinary tract symptoms. In particular, their accuracy compared to conventional catheterisation has increased, thereby helping clinicians to reduce the hospital-acquired catheter urinary tract infection.

The prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence (UI), and symptoms related to prostatic hyperplasia, bladder outlet obstruction, and stress incontinence has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners.

Of the various product segments, portable bladder scanners are high on popularity, increasingly being adopted in clinics and hospital settings, world over. Clocking CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026, the global valuation of bladder scanners market is expected to reach worth of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026-end.

Key Findings of Bladder Scanners Market

Minimally Invasive Devices for Urology Bolster Clinical Acceptance

Worldwide there is a high prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms, propelling strides in the diagnostic evaluation techniques and technologies. This has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners for non-invasive bladder volume measurement. Growing demand for minimally invasive and patient-friendly urodynamic investigations for the prevention of postoperative urinary retention is a key driver for clinical acceptance of bladder scanners. The burden of these is expected to rise especially in developing economies.