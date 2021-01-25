 

Technological Strides in Bladder Scanners Market Help Clinicians Advance Care for Patients with Urinary Tract Infections, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 17:30  |  64   |   |   

- Rise in clinical adoption has helped lower catheter urinary tract infection (UTIs) and reduce the worldwide prevalence of lower UTI symptoms, advent of portable bladder scanners with improved accuracy in advancing the care

- North America witnessed widespread adoption, Asia Pacific expected to rise at rapid growth rate through 2026

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladder scanners are gaining clinical acceptance increasingly in routine practice for urologists. They amount to non-invasive technologies for measuring bladder post void residual (PVR) volume in both males and female patients. Advances in technologies in bladder scanner market have increased their reliability for evaluating diagnostic evaluation of lower urinary tract symptoms. In particular, their accuracy compared to conventional catheterisation has increased, thereby helping clinicians to reduce the hospital-acquired catheter urinary tract infection.

TMR

The prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence (UI), and symptoms related to prostatic hyperplasia, bladder outlet obstruction, and stress incontinence has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners.

Of the various product segments, portable bladder scanners are high on popularity, increasingly being adopted in clinics and hospital settings, world over. Clocking CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026, the global valuation of bladder scanners market is expected to reach worth of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bladder Scanners Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Bladder Scanners Market

  • Minimally Invasive Devices for Urology Bolster Clinical Acceptance

Worldwide there is a high prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms, propelling strides in the diagnostic evaluation techniques and technologies. This has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners for non-invasive bladder volume measurement. Growing demand for minimally invasive and patient-friendly urodynamic investigations for the prevention of postoperative urinary retention is a key driver for clinical acceptance of bladder scanners. The burden of these is expected to rise especially in developing economies.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Technological Strides in Bladder Scanners Market Help Clinicians Advance Care for Patients with Urinary Tract Infections, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026 TMR - Rise in clinical adoption has helped lower catheter urinary tract infection (UTIs) and reduce the worldwide prevalence of lower UTI symptoms, advent of portable bladder scanners with improved accuracy in advancing the care - North America …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Five Investment Industry Predictions for 2021 from Broadridge's Fund Communication Solutions Team
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods